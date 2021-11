Olympics

Germany and Canada two-man bobsled teams share gold in Bobsleigh at PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic

The Germany and Canada two-man bobsled teams won gold medals at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics after finishing with the same times, down to the hundredth of a second. Stream the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics live and on demand on discovery+ in February.

00:01:10, 29 minutes ago