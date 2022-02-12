Defeat to be declared in ‘Ashes On Ice’

After losing the Ashes Down Under, Team GB are heading to an innings defeat by the Aussies on ice and snow.

The last time their rivals beat them at the Olympics - summer or winter - was 12 years ago in Vancouver. However, defeat looms unless there is a dramatic second week turnaround for the team in red, white and blue.

Australia's silver medal in the skeleton on Sunday, scored by Jaclyn Narracott, equalled their best ever winter Games haul - a fourth medal to add to Jakara Anthony's moguls gold, Scotty James's snowboard halfpipe silver and Tess Coady's snowboard slopestyle bronze.

Narracott is coached by husband Dom Parsons, who cheered her home in Aussie green and gold - very different from four years ago when he won bronze for Team GB.

Goggia’s need to speed

Italian speed demon Sofia Goggia’s skiing is so cavalier that it has inspired a new entry in the dictionary.

The reigning Olympic downhill champion leaves absolutely nothing in the start gate and her list of injuries is painful even to read. It includes a broken left arm, fractured right knee and sprained left knee that have curtailed her racing in each of the last three seasons.

That gave rise to the Italian word ‘Goggiate’, used to describe a mistake that occurs when you’re going all out.

In his own words, coach Giovanni Feltrin said: “She’s volcanic in everything she does. She’s got a ton of energy and is definitely a unique individual.”

Skating for Lara

Should the Netherlands win the women’s short track relay tomorrow, you can expect more tears than cheers.

The sudden death of Lara Van Ruijvem, who was just 27 in 2020, devastated the team, as well as the wider short track community.

She had won bronze as part of Dutch team in PyeongChang and become the first woman from her country to win a world title in 2019.

But at a training camp in Perpignan, she was struck suddenly with an autoimmune illness. She was placed in a medically induced coma, and passed away a few days later.

“You can’t describe what you feel, as a team, and as a coach,” said Otter. “For me, Lara was a very special person. With my age, they could be my daughters, sometimes it feels like that.

“We lost her in a few days. We brought her to the hospital and I came to visit her. She was happy because she saw someone that spoke Dutch, in this strange hospital in Perpignan.

“Then a day and a half later, you get the message that she is having an operation and then, it was over.”

The origins of the ‘Kiss and Cry’

The Kiss and Cry Zone is now part of Olympic folklore - the place where figure skaters grin at the camera while they await their judging fate.

The 'Kiss and Cry' was the brainchild of Finnish figure skating official Jane Erkko and made its debut at the 1983 World Championships - where Torvill and Dean won ice dance gold.

It is even a part of official International Skating Union regulations, though its romance is slightly diminished by the team of volunteers who descend on it after every visit with disinfectant wipes and spray.

Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson of Team Great Britain wait for their score during the Ice Dance Rhythm Dance on day eight of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on February 12, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty) Image credit: Getty Images

Fussy eating Brits

Team GB skater Lilah Fear has no complaints with the food in Beijing - though she does seem very easy to please.

She said: "I'm a creature of habit, I could eat the same thing for four years straight and I'd be fine. I really love the carrots in China randomly - I think I'll miss them most when we go home."

Meanwhile, in weather news …

Anyone heading up the mountains needs to pack their thermals, the weather forecast is for -35 with wind chill on Monday and Tuesday next week. And snow … it’s going to snow.

By the numbers

Bobsleigh has been a part of evert Games, apart from 1960 at Squaw Valley, now known as Palisades Tahoe.

So far there have been 295 medallists, with Max Houben the oldest at 49 when he won silver in 1948. Dutch sledder Hubert Menten is the oldest competitor - and he was 54.

In total 16 different nations have been on the podium, with Germany boasting the most gold medals - 13 and counting. Bogan Musiol is the leading all-time medallist, scoring seven podium places for East Germany and Germany.

In 1924 and 1928, just to confuse you, the four-man event had either four or five riders.

Quotes of the day

“Somebody told me that there was a flagman's curse, but I just want to say screw the flagman's curse, I won the gold medal.”

- China's Gao Tingyu shrugs off the superstition that supposedly prevents Chinese flagbearers such as him winning medals after winning 500m speed skating gold

“We’re 80s babies.”

- Oldies but goldies, USA's Lindsey JACOBELLIS, 36, on her and teammate Nick Baumgartner, 40, being the competition elders after their mixed snowboard cross gold.

- - -

