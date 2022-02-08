DAWSON’S OLYMPIC ODYSSEY

‘Here he is, the man of the moment!’ said the Team USA press attaché when Casey Dawson walked into the Olympic mixed zone.

In trudged a speed skater most people had never heard of 12 hours ago but whose barely believable journey to Beijing briefly captured the gaze of all here at the Games.

Understandably bleary-eyed and almost clutching the rail in front of him to stand up - and stay awake - a very jet-lagged 21-year-old from Utah told the story of his journey around the world.

Dawson tested positive for Covid three weeks ago. After 45 PCR tests, he shed the virus enough to come back negative on hyper-sensitive Chinese tests.

His first negatives came on February 1 - when he believed his dream was back on, but the amount of virus in his system kept bouncing between negative and positive thresholds.

Dawson’s journey began on February 5 with a flight from Salt Lake City to Atlanta, a layover, then a red-eye to Paris and then finally a red-eye to Beijing, where his luggage was lost.

Having flown 11,000 miles over 25 hours, he landed just 12 hours before the start of his men’s 1500m competition.

“I had so many times when I thought I was going to come here and it kept being pushed back and pushed back,” he said.

“I was able to get some sleep on a couple of the flights, but it was definitely hard. I was really stressed out just getting here. It was hard to get sleep. It’s the cherry on top of this whole situation. If I get my luggage or not, I’m still an Olympian.”

WINTER BY NAME …

Winter Vinecki is used to making history - and not just because she's the first Winter Olympian to be named, er, Winter.

Vinecki makes her debut in the women's ski aerials and is some story. She founded a charity before she was 12, raising millions after she lost her father to an aggressive form of cancer.

By 15 she had run a marathon on all seven continents, the youngest runner to ever achieve it.

"I'm just excited to do what I do best: Go out there and do some flips and twists," she said.

BJORN AGAIN

Legendary biathlete Ole Einar Bjorndalen is up against it in his bid to improve China’s biathlon team.

The 13-time Olympic medallist - the second most decorated athlete in Winter Olympic history - was hired to kick the host nation’s athletes into shape for the Games alongside wife Darya Domracheva.

China has no history whatsoever in the sport and in the first individual race here, Chu Yuanmeng finished highest in 35th place. The other three finished 47th, 59th and 81st.

“The pressure is very high,” said Bjorndalen. “They push us to train athletes harder and harder.”

SMEDING SMELLS THE COFFEE

There isn’t much in the way of decent coffee to be found in the closed loop but British speed skaters Ellia Smeding and Cornelius Kersten have cornered the market.

The pair are the first long trackers to represent Team GB since 1992 and Smeding the first woman to do so since all the way back in 1980.

They founded a coffee company - Brew 22 - to fund their road to Beijing and have brought bags and bags of their trademark one-cup filters into the athletes’ village.

"It's the easiest way,” said Smeding. “That’s why we sell the product, bringing your Aeropress and your grinder with you is a hassle.

"All you need for a filter is a kettle - and we have one in the village. We're sharing them all around. We've had some really positive feedback from teammates.”

Ellia Smeding will join her partner Cornelius Kersten in becoming Britain's first Olympic speed skaters in 30 years Image credit: Other Agency

FAIL TO PREPARE ...

Team GB appeared to have swerved the Hunger Games being suffered by other teams in Beijing.

The Germans grumbled about inadequate food at the alpine venues and they are not alone.

But the Brits are well stocked, shipping 3,200 tea bags, 160 tins of baked beans, 1,200 coffee pods, 64 bottles of oat milk and 160 bottles of blackcurrant, apple and orange squash to the Chinese capital.

Team GB have built three performance gyms across the three Olympic Villages, for the first time at a Winter Games, which ensures an exclusive training space, creating a flexibility of access for athletes as well as mitigating Covid risk.

BY THE NUMBERS

In total 11 countries have won skeleton medals, with Team GB banking the most with nine.

Indeed Great Britain is the only team to have won a skeleton medal in every year the sport has been part of the Games, winning three of six in Pyeongchang four years ago.

Only five skeleton sliders have won two medals, Lizzy Yarnold the most recent with double gold in 2014 and 2018 - indeed GB have won three consecutive women's titles.

Jim Shea won the men's event in Salt Lake City by the smallest margin over four runs, beating Austria's Martin Rettl by just 0.05 seconds.

Another Brit - this is their national winter sport after all - is the oldest ever competitor, John Crammond was nearly 42 when he claimed bronze in 1948.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Big Air gold medallist Eileen Gu spoke about an expected social media backlash following her decision to compete for China, rather than the USA, where she was born, raised and spends most of her time.

“If people don’t like me, that’s their loss, they’ll never win the Olympics,” she said.

“It doesn’t matter if other people are happy or not. I know that I’ve got a good heart, I know the reasons for making the decisions I do are for a greater common interest.

“If people don’t believe me, if they don’t share the same morals as me and I’m not going to waste my time placating them."

- - -

