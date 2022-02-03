International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach says he will have a meeting with Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai within the “closed loop” of Beijing 2022 during the Games.

The wellbeing of the former Wimbledon doubles champion has been questioned ever since allegations of sexual assault against Chinese former vice premier, Zhang Gaoli, were made on a social media account of hers in November. There has been no comment from Zhang.

Peng has since denied that she made such claims. However, the Women’s Tennis Association have withdrawn all tournaments from China.

"We know from her explanations that she is living in Beijing, that she can move freely, spending time with family and friends," the IOC president said.

"Now we will be able to do the next step in a personal meeting to convince us in person of her well-being and state of mind.

"She will enter the closed loop in order to have this meeting because she wanted this. Once all procedures have finished then we will have our meeting."

Bach says he wants to assess Peng’s true state of mind in person, having already had video discussions with the two-time Grand Slam champion. But he says if Peng wants to revisit the allegations initially attributed to her, the IOC would give her its full support in an investigation.

The so-called 'closed loop' is restricted to accredited participants of the Games to minimise transmission of Covid-19.

“It’s not only a sign of respect but a necessity to respect her and listen to her and how she sees the situation, how she wants to live her life,” he said.

“We are step by step trying to find out if she wants to have the inquiry. Of course we would also support her in this, but it must be her decision. It’s her life, it’s her allegations.

“We have heard the allegations, we have heard the withdrawal. We will have this personal meeting and continue this conversation. And then we will know better also about her physical integrity, her mental state, when we can finally meet in person.”

