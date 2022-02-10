BRITS ADMIT THEY ARE PLAYING GAMES

British bobsleigh driver Brad Hall - a World Cup podium regular - claims he's not go his game face on after finishing outside the top ten in the first day of training for the two-man competition.

Ad

"A lot of people are playing games, we are saving our kit for race day," he said.

Beijing 2022 Elton helps Quad King stop Ice Prince, Kim stars again – Best of Beijing AN HOUR AGO

"It happens during the World Cup season, normally we are middle of the pack in training. Then on a race day we come ahead and that is what we are looking forward to. We are all feeling good and confident. We cannot wait to get started.”

RUUD’S A GOLDEN BOY

Artist Silya Nymoen and TV host Petter Schjerven were both among the first to congratulate Birk Ruud on his gold medal in the freestyle skiing big air.

The 21-year-old reached the final of NRK reality TV series ‘71 Degrees North’, designed to find the ‘toughest celebrity in Norway.’

Schjerven and Ruud shared a tent together and the TV personality was delighted to see him win gold on Olympic debut, particularly after Ruud’s father recently passed away.

“I think it came out very well in the programme exactly how Birk is,” said Schjerven, who beat Ruud in the final to win the competition.

“He cares a lot about other people and I was absolutely convinced he’d win!”

IRISHMAN RAISES THE BAR

It might surprise you to learn that Ireland don’t have a glittering history at the Winter Olympics - they weren’t represented here until 1992.

Alpine skier Jack Gower finished 12th overall in the combined, Ireland’s best-ever result in the sport and their second highest finish in any sport at the Winter Games.

Gower switched from competing for Great Britain to Ireland last summer as his late grandmother was raised in Skibbereen. His father’s cousin is former England cricket captain David Gower, who he knows as ‘Uncle David.’

“Twelfth at the Olympics, I mean that’s crazy – there’s 30,000 competitors in Alpine Skiing, to get twelfth is… what can I say, it’s great,” said Gower.

Ireland’s best performance came from Clifton Hugh Lancelot de Verdon Wrottesley, a St. Moritz playboy who finished fourth in the skeleton at Salt Lake 2002.

KEEPING IT IN THE FAMILY

The Slettemarks of Greenland are something of a big deal in the world of biathlon.

Oystein was the first Olympic biathlete from the island nation, wife Uiloq is the president and head coach of the team. Their three children are the only competitive Greenlandic biathletes - which at least makes selection stress-free around the family dinner table.

Ukaleq Astri Slettemark made her debut this week, competing for Denmark and finishing 53rd in the women's individual 15km.

Oystein competed 12 years ago in Vancouver but Uiloq missed out on the 2002 Games when she discovered she was pregnant - with Ukaleq.

"There's no shooting range," Ukaleq said. "There was a temporary range during the Arctic Winter Games in 2016 but it got removed because the police said it was too dangerous.

"It's allowed to shoot when you're 500m away from buildings, so we have a hut in the fjord and I set up my own paper targets. We also have just one metal target and I have a laser shooting system that I also bring. Where we lay, it's just moss."

Ukaleq Slettemark Image credit: Eurosport

KEPT IT IN YOUR TROUSERS

Norway's men's curling rink have made their outlandish trousers a Winter Olympic tradition - but they are no more.

Ex-skip Thomas Ulsrud started the trend in Vancouver and followed it in Sochi and Pyeongchang but one silver medal from three Games meant successor Steffen Walstad ordered a change.

And that could be the end of the Norwegian Olympic team's 'Pants Page' on Facebook, with its 450,000 followers.

Meanwhile, GB's Bruce Mouat ditched his trademark cap a first game win against Italy.

However, fan Twitter account @brucemouat_hat said: 'Don't worry, it’s normal for us hats to vanish and then reappear throughout events."

IN NUMBERS

Figure Skating made its Olympic debut in 1909 - 16 years before the first-ever Winter Olympics.

The USA have won more medals than any other nation with 51, followed by Canada and Russia.

At 37, Finland's Walter Jacobsson is the oldest medallist in the sport and 14-year old Scott Allen the youngest, he took bronze in 1964.

Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue hold the record with five medals, included three golds and fellow Canadian Kurt Browning is perhaps the unluckiest Olympic skater. He is the only four-time world champion to never win a medal.

There are nine judges in competition and 60m x 30m is the standard size of an Olympic rink.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Now that I've grown up a little more and I understand boundaries and I have an amazing therapist, so I think it will make the journey a lot more doable.

"I was so proud of myself. I had the worst practice ever. I probably landed my run twice when I'm used to landing it eight times, normally, and so that puts you in a weird headspace. It felt so inconsistent."

- In Pyeongchang Chloe Kim - then just 17 - became the youngest woman to win an Olympic snowboarding gold.

Afterwards she spoke of her struggle with the pressures and fame that accompanied it. Today she retained her women's halfpipe title.

--

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Beijing 2022 'It's a magical time' - Williams 'feels sorry' for athletes unable to send families to Beijing 3 HOURS AGO