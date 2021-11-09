Olympics

Lindsay Jacobellis, the favorite, finishes with silver after a fall at Torino 2006 Winter Olympics

Lindsay Jacobellis fell at the end of the snowboard cross at the Torino 2006 Winter Olympics. It appeared that Jacobellis had was going to seal gold medal until she grabbed her board in a celebratory move and tumbled, falling behind Switzerland's Tanja Frieden. She finished in fourth. Stream the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics live and on demand on discovery+ in February.

00:01:17, an hour ago