BEIJING 2022 WINTER OLYMPICS LIVE NEWS AND UPDATES - BUILD-UP AS TEAMS ARRIVE IN CHINA
12:48
THROWBACK - DAVE RYDING MAKES HISTORY WITH WORLD CUP WIN
Dave Ryding became the first Briton to win a race on the Alpine skiing World Cup when he stunningly captured the classic Kitzbuhel slalom.
Ryding along with Billy Major, Charlie Guest, and Alex Tilley will be competing in the slalom team event in Beijing.
Of the four disciplines in alpine skiing, slalom is considered the slowest and most technical event.
12:42
HOW PURE DEDICATION PAID OFF FOR DAVE RYDING
Team GB is still searching for it's first alpine skiing medal.
Dave Ryding is set to compete in his fourth Olympics, and he spoke to Eurosport about how he is just a "normal, everyday guy” who has got to where he is solely through hard work, discipline and determination.
12:30
GRAABAK COMES HOME IN FRONT AS NORWAY DOMINATE NORDIC COMBINED WORLD CUP EVENT
12:30
GRAABAK COMES HOME IN FRONT AS NORWAY DOMINATE NORDIC COMBINED WORLD CUP EVENT
Norway dominated the Nordic Combined World Cup event in Seefeld, Austria, with Joergen Graabak finishing first and Jarl Magnus Riiber in third.
12:26
YESTERDAY, BEIJING REPORTED HIGHEST NUMBER OF COVID CASES IN 18 MONTHS
The capital reports highest number of cases since June 2020.
12:20
OLYMPICS UNLOCKED: HOW SNOWBOARD WORKS AHEAD OF BEIJING 2022
Team GB had never won an Olympic medal in a snow event until Jenny Jones brought home bronze in slopestyle at Sochi 2014. Billy Morgan claimed bronze for Great Britain four years later in big air.
In Beijing, Charlotte Bankes is Team GB's snowboard medal prospect after finishing seventh in 2018. Katie Ormerod and Huw Nightingale will also be competing for Great Britain.
Check out the video to learn all about snowboarding ahead of the Games.
12:11
MARTIN NOERL AND MICHAELA MOIOLI TAKE THE TOP PODIUM SPOTS IN SNOWBOARD CROSS WORLD CUP EVENT IN CORTINA
In case you missed it, Martin Noerl and Michaela Moioli finished first in their respective Snowboard Cross event in Cortina d'Ampezzo on Saturday.
Austrian Alessandro Haemmerle finished second to get on his first podium since early December to keep the gap with the German Noerl to just 20 points in the overall standings.
12:03
HELLO AND WELCOME
Welcome to our live blog detailing all the latest news emerging from Beijing ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Only four days to go!