Saba keeps family dream alive

Saba Kumaritashvili said his Olympic performance honoured his cousin Nodar, 12 years after his tragic death on the luge track at the Vancouver Games.

“I wasn’t afraid. I wanted to be in the Olympics to race,” he said.

“I think about Nodar. I think about him all the time. Everyone in my family is in luge. After Nodar, I didn’t want luge to die in Georgia, I wanted to keep it going.

“My parents didn’t object to me going into luge. I think they wanted it more than me.

“Nodar is one of the reasons I’m in luge. We have 10 years’ age difference, so I don’t remember much of him, only moments.”

Covid somehow strikes down Young

British cross-country skier Andrew Young moved mountains to try to avoid Covid but couldn’t escape the virus and nearly missed his fourth Olympics.

The 29-year-old lived like a hermit in a cabin in the Norwegian mountains and left his bolthole only twice - once to go to a shop and then to compete in a local ski race.

Still he tested positive three weeks ago. Young has clearly shed the virus quickly enough to come back negative on hyper-sensitive Chinese arrival tests and entered the closed loop here yesterday.

“Nobody knows how it's even possible he got it! We started stressing quite a lot after that because if he managed to get it, it's so, so easy to get,” said training partner Andrew Musgrave.

'It was pretty rubbish' - Honest Musgrave on his skiathlon performance

Sjinkie or swim for Dutch star

You will never call anything at the Olympics ‘agonising’ or ‘painful’ after hearing the story of Dutch short tracker Sjinkie Knegt.

In January 2019, the former world champion suffered severe burns when burning wood fell onto a bottle of thinner which exploded as he lit the wood-burning stove at his home.

Knegt’s clothes caught fire and he suffered burns to his face, chest, legs and feet. Hospitalised for seven weeks, he was also recovering from a serious injury to his left leg which he sustained the previous month in an forklift truck accident.

“Knowing that I made it this far after all that, is something I can only be proud of,” he said.

Slovenia’s good Samaritan

The Olympic spirit was also alive and well in the biathlon mixed relay- thanks to the quick thinking of a Slovenian physiotherapist.

Norway’s Marte Olsbu Roiseland was told by a team member at the start line that something was amiss with her rifle - she checked and saw no issue, but part of the sights had fallen off.

Slovenian biathlete Polona Klemencic saw it and told her physio, Ula Hafner, who picked it up and gave it back to the Norwegians.

Shooting coach Patrick Oberegger then placed it on the right mat in the shooting range to allow Roiseland to use it and the Norwegians went on to win dramatic gold.

By the numbers

Mikaela Shiffrin begins her Beijing campaign with the giant slalom on Monday with potentially six separate shots at adding to her incredible palmares.

The American already has three Olympic and 11 world championship medals to her name, plus 73 world cup wins and four overall world cup titles.

She is also the only skier, male or female, to win world cup races in all six disciplines.

Shiffrin can become the third alpine skier to win a gold medal at three different Olympic Winter Games, after Kjetil Andre Aamodt and Deborah Compagnoni.

Quote of the day

Is it little wonder some have nicknamed Kamila Valieva ‘Miss Perfect’ after her flawless skate in the team figure skating. Russian captain Nikita Katsalapov is certainly warming to the theme.

Kamila was perfect. She's in perfect shape. We're very happy for her, happy for the team. She was absolutely glorious, everything was done very cleanly.

