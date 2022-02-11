Keeping up with the Joneses

The first week at the Winter Olympics has brought tears, tantrums and controversy - what’s new there - but not for the first time the chaos was leavened by events at the curling.

Canada skip Jennifer Jones, still smarting after an 8-5 round-robin loss to Japan, couldn’t help but stop in the mixed zone after overhearing Japanese vice-skip Chinami Yoshida.

Yoshida was telling a reporter how excited she was that Jones was representing Canada because it’s her “favourite team.”

The two players shared a hug. "You are my idol," Yoshida told her. How nice.

Kamil kicks it

It turns out leaping off a 100 metre-high hill is a good way for Kamil Stoch to keep out of injury trouble.

The Pole will contend for a historic third consecutive Olympic gold medal in the men’s large hill competition, one of the blue riband events at the Games.

Stoch was touch and go for his title defence after spraining his ankle in a warm-up session of foot-tennis in January.

"The rest of the team was playing and he simply ran for the ball that got away," said coach Michal Dolezal. "That's when it happened."

One in Emil-lion

They already have three gold medals and a bronze in the bag but that hasn’t prevented mutiny in the Norwegian cross-country skiing team.

Emil Iversen, who won two gold medals at the 2021 World Championships, is with the squad in Beijing but hasn’t been chosen to start any of the first three races.

The 30-year-old believed he had been promised a berth in the 15km classic having finished in the top ten at the last eight World Cup races.

“It has been quite scary for me,” said Iversen. “I feel I have been stabbed in the back.”

Gisin it her all

Unbeknownst to him, Italian swimmer Gregorio Paltrinieri helped Michelle Gisin win bronze in the super-G at the Winter Olympics.

Last summer Gisin was laid low by mononucleosis, a viral infection that left her debilitated and fearing for her future in the sport.

“I almost couldn't make it up the stairs all day long. I went downstairs once and then sat on the couch all day," she said.. "It was so hard, I couldn't do anything.”

To pass the time, Gisin watched almost all of the Tokyo Olympics and took inspiration from Paltrinieri who won two medals having recovered from mono a few weeks earlier.

"That was so amazing to see,” he said. “It meant so much to me to see him compete because I was really deep down in the hole and to see him achieve this gave me a lot of hope."

Michelle Gisin of Team Switzerland wins the bronze medal during the Olympic Games 2022, Women's Super G on February 11, 2022 in Yanqing China. (Photo by Alain Grosclaude/Agence Zoom/Getty Images) Image credit: Getty Images

By the numbers

Bobsleigh is the last sport to start dishing out medals in Beijing, beginning with the debut of the women’s monobob discipline.

Over the years it has been manna from heaven for older athletes; Hubert Menten was 53 when he rode in the Dutch five-man sled at St Moritz 1928.

49-year-old Belgian Max Houben won silver in the two-man event in 1948 and J.J O’Brien is the oldest bobsleigh gold medallist, prevailing in the four-man in 1932 at the ripe old age of 48.

At the other end of the scale, Tom Doe was only 15 years old when he won silver at the second Winter Olympics in 1928. If you’re good enough, you’re old enough.

Quote of the day

Picking the brain of one particular recently-retired athlete is top of Shaun White’s to-do list having retired from snowboarding.

“But just like the best of us - Tom Brady - it’s hard. It’s hard to step into the spotlight and own it time and again, and to be that over time. Goodness, I’ll have to call Tom and go, ‘What are you going to do now?”

--

