JEALOUS RIVALS EYE TEAM GB'S APPLIANCE OF SCIENCE

British Olympic officials insist they are playing by the rules as they prepare to unveil the top secret hi-tech hacks they hope will score more medals in the mountains.

British Skeleton have been working with performance innovation specialists at the English Institute of Sport to seek the 'marginal gains' needed in a sport where fractions matter.

Training started in Yanqing yesterday with furtive and jealous glances from rivals as the wrappers were peeled off new kit.

Skeleton has become Britain's national winter sport with seven medals at the last five Games, including three golds, and the appliance of science has been at the heart of that success.

"We are 100 per cent playing by the rules all the time," insisted British Skeleton's performance director Natalie Dunman.

"We’ve already been checked with the jury, so we are absolutely certain on the kit that it is on the money and there will be no challenge, we read the rule book very carefully.

"We’re really lucky in that in the UK we benefit from a system that has a really good sports tech element to it. We always keep a little surprise in store so there will be some new bits that you will see with the sleds and suits.

"I think everybody uses their own advantage. We don’t have a track so we are very much up against it when it comes to competing against everybody else."

SWEPT UNDER THE CARPET

Who needs marriage counselling when there’s mixed doubles curling?

Norwegian sweeping sweethearts Kristin Moen Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten set new standards in marital communication and haven’t held back on the Olympic ice in Beijing

Renowned on the circuit for in-play arguments, it all kicked off after Skaslien missed the last stone in the fourth round of their round-robin clash with Italy.

After some swearing and heated discussions at the halfway mark, they couldn’t turn the tide and the Italians prevailed 11-8. Norway are now 1-3 in the round robin.

Having been engaged for six years, they married in 2019 after Skaslien issued an ultimatum. They share a job as teachers in Lillehammer.

“We probably shoot more from the hip than teams that don’t have such a close relationship privately,” said Skaslien. “It's an advantage.”

Kristin Skaslien of Norway yells Image credit: Getty Images

BUMPY RIDE FOR LAFFONT

The bumps and jumps of freestyle skiing’s moguls are a closed shop on the men’s side, with Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury out on his own as a gold medal guarantee.

The opposite is true of the women’s competition that opened with qualification the day before the opening ceremony and culminates on Sunday.

French star Perrine Laffont dominated the discipline, Kingsbury-style, since taking Olympic gold at 19 in PyeongChang. She went unbeaten for two years and won the 2021 world title.

“Over the past years, I’d complete my run, win and there’d be a gap,” said Laffont. “Now that gap has gone.”

The 23-year-old was soundly beaten in the qualifying run by Australia’s Jakara Anthony, whose daring new cork 720 mute jump has blown the Olympic field wide open.

Queensland’s Anthony, who grew up on artificial snow, brought the 720 out on the first jump which carries a 1.13 degree of difficulty - the next highest is 1.01, attempted by only three.

Laffont said: “It feels a bit weird to see other women getting closer. It’s cool, it adds a little spice. Now you see I am in a real competition.”

Perrine Laffont during qualification Image credit: Getty Images

AGENT JAKOBSEN BUSTED

“It is illegal in China so they might come and arrest me.”

Athletes in the Zhangjiakou Olympic Village have complained of faulty showers but it’s Swedish Alpine skier Kristoffer Jakobsen who is really in hot water thanks to his favourite hobby.

“I spent too much time on it - all the time I have,” said the 27-year-old. “It’s skiing or cryptocurrency.”

The slalom racer is an avid trader in cryptocurrency, fully banned by the Chinese government on the grounds that it seriously endangers the safety of people's assets.

“It might be a bit silly. The idea was to sneak in with it,” said Jakobsen, somewhat blowing his cover by telling the world’s media.

CANADA'S COSTLY SLIP

There wasn't much that the coach of Canada's men's ice hockey team could do when the NHL stripped his squad of Connor McDavid and its global stars.

But perhaps Claude Julien could have avoided slipping on ice and breaking his ribs during a team-building activity at a pre-Olympic training camp in Switzerland.

Doctors told Julien the injury meant he couldn't go to the Games and he was replaced by assistant Jeremy Colliton, who was fired by Chicago Blackhawks in November.

BY THE NUMBERS

461 medals have been awarded since alpine skiing made its Olympic Games debut in 1936. Of these 121 have been won by Austria, exactly the same number the Netherlands have won in speed skating by the way.

And fractions matter too, just seven hundredths of a second separated gold medallist Picabo Street and bronze medallist Alexandra Meissnitzer in the 1998 women's super-G in Nagano.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Don't tell Australian Dean Hewett that curling isn't tough.

I've got blisters everywhere and my heart-rate monitor is sky-high. It's like intervals, you're essentially sprinting. The repeated anaerobic threshold is very important in curling.

- - -

