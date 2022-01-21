Team GB at Beijing Olympics: Charlotte Bankes, Brad Hall, Eve Muirhead - who is representing Great Britain?
Charlotte Bankes will be the favourite in the snowboard cross, while Bruce Mouat is a leading contender in the men's and mixed curling doubles. Eurosport looks over the list of Team GB athletes heading to China as they look to make history and win more than one Winter Olympic gold medal for the first time at a single Games.
Eve Muirhead will be going to her fourth Winter Olympics
Team GB will head to the Beijing Winter Olympics looking to secure more than one gold medal at a single Games for the first time in their history - and they are well set to do that.
Joint record hauls of five medals were recorded at Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018 and there are hopes Britain could have their best Winter Games ever this year. Eurosport runs through all of the confirmed Team GB athletes heading to Beijing.
Dave Ryding will be going to his fourth Olympics and he seems to be an athlete who is getting better with age. Now 35, he won a FIS slalom event in Kaabdalis in November and secured a podium finish at a World Cup in Adelboden last year. This season, his best finish in the top tier event is fifth and if everything falls perfectly, he has an outside chance of a medal.
Billy Major is in form ahead of his Olympic debut, having finished first and second at two Europa Cup meetings at the start of this month.
Charlie Guest was barely fit going into Pyeongchang but feels ready to go again after a period of her career where she contemplated whether to continue, while Alex Tilley is picked despite fracturing her fibula in training at the start of November.
'Yes, Alex Tilley!' - Brit equals best World Cup Giant Slalom result in Solden
Bobsleigh
Brad Hall's bobsleigh team have been in sensational form this season
2-Man
Brad Hall (pilot)
Nick Gleeson
Alternate: Greg Cackett
4-man
Brad Hall (pilot)
Taylor Lawrence
Nick Gleeson
Greg Cackett
Alternate: Ben Simons
Women’s
Mica McNeill (pilot)
Montell Douglas
Alternate: Adele Nicoll
Brad Hall's team have been tearing up the World Cup circuit this season, securing six podium finishes and impressing at a test event for the Olympics in Beijing when they finished second in both the 2-man and 4-man events. That will give them great confidence going into the Games and they will be a team to be feared.
Mica McNeill and Montell Douglas also have an outside chance of a medal following their second place at a World Cup event in Sigulda, while Douglas will make history as the first woman to represent Britain at both a winter and summer Olympics, having competed as a sprinter at Beijing 2008.
Eve Muirhead says she has given no thought to the possibility of being Team GB's flag bearer for the Beijing Winter Olympics
Women
Eve Muirhead (skip)
Vicky Wright
Jen Dodds
Hailey Duff
Mili Smith (alternate)
Men
Bruce Mouat (skip)
Grant Hardie
Bobby Lammie
Hammy McMillan
Ross Whyte (alternate)
Mixed Doubles Team
Bruce Mouat
Jen Dodds
Bruce Mouat is being tipped for big things at the Beijing Olympics, having won the mixed doubles world title with Jen Dodds after claiming silver with the men's team a few months before. Mouat's rink got their own back on Sweden for that defeat at the back end of 2021, beating them in the final of the European Championships, and they will be one of the hot favourites for gold in China.
Sochi 2014 bronze medallist Eve Muirhead, going to her fourth Games, had a more complex route to Beijing after missing out on qualification at the Worlds, but a shake up of the selection system did the trick and they finished the season extremely strongly - winning European gold - before coming through a qualifying event to take their place on the Olympic ice.
Winter Olympics profile for British curlers Dodds and Mouat
Figure skating
Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson will be making their Olympic debut
Women’s Singles
Natasha McKay
Ice Dance
Lilah Fear / Lewis Gibson
All three figure skaters will be making their Olympic debuts in Beijing, with Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson looking to build on their impressive seventh place at the World Championships in March last year. Natasha McKay will take the coveted singles spot, having come 23rd at that event to secure a quota spot for GB.
Zoe Atkin will be hoping to win an Olympic medal in Beijing
Aerials
Lloyd Wallace
Moguls – Women’s
Leonie Gerken-Schofield
Makayla Gerken-Schofield
Moguls – Men’s
Will Feneley
Ski Cross
Ollie Davies
Freeski Halfpipe – Men’s
Gus Kenworthy
Freeski Halfpipe – Women’s
Zoe Atkin
Freeski Slopestyle & Big Air – Men’s
James Woods
Freeski Slopestyle & Big Air – Women’s Team
Izzy Atkin
Kirsty Muir
Katie Summerhayes
There is a supreme amount of talent in Team GB's freestyle skiing contingent, featuring a silver and bronze medallist already. Sochi 2014 halfpipe silver medallist Gus Kenworthy is set for his Olympic swansong having switched from the USA to GB, while Izzy Atkin will be hoping to build on her bronze in Pyeongchang - Britain's first Olympic skiing medal - despite breaking her pelvis at the back end of 2021.
James 'Woodsy' Woods came an agonising fourth in 2018 but became a world champion a year later, although some time out of the sport has seen him struggle to regain some of that form - but class is permanent.
Izzy's younger sister Zoe is a world halfpipe bronze medallist and will be hoping to match that performance in Beijing, while the talented Kirsty Muir is also one to watch. Keep an eye as well on the talented Gerken-Schofield family, after Leonie and Makayla both qualified for the moguls.
Luge
Rupert Staudinger
In the build up to Beijing 2022, British Luge was hit by the tragic news that AJ Rosen - who had competed at the Olympics for GB three times - had lost his battle with cancer. Rupert Staudinger, who competed with him, has regularly paid tribute to his former team-mate for his influence on and off the track, and he will be heading to a second Games.
Kathryn Thomson will throw herself into the chaos of Olympic short-track for second time
Kathryn Thomson – 500m / 1000m / 1500m
Farrell Treacy – 1000m / 1500m
Niall Treacy – 1000m
There will be no Elise Christie drama to live through in Beijing. Injuries hampered her attempts to qualify and at the end of 2021, she retired from the sport - teasing that she will be back in a different winter discipline. What that will be, we do not yet know, but for now, it is up to Kathryn Thompson to fill her shoes at her second Games, while Farrell Treacy - who also competed in Pyeongchang - is joined by his brother, Niall.
Britain's Laura Deas will be hoping to claim another Olympic medal in Beijing
Men’s
Matt Weston
Marcus Wyatt
Women’s
Brogan Crowley
Laura Deas
British Skeleton's recent legacy at the Olympics is well known - the women's title has been in British hands since 2010, after Eurosport pundit Amy Williams secured victory at Vancouver 2010. That was followed by successive gold medals for Lizzy Yarnold, who became the first British Winter Olympian to retain a title.
The gauntlet's been thrown down to Laura Deas, a bronze medallist four years ago, to keep that going. Though her season has not yielded a podium finish, she says the only aim is to peak and work towards Beijing - and her experience could be key. She will be joined by Brogan Crowley, who - like Yarnold - has a heptathlon background.
Matt Weston became the first British man to win a World Cup gold in almost 14 years when he shared a remarkable title in Igls with two other athletes, while Marcus Wyatt will be confident going to Beijing having finished second in a test event on the same track in October.
Snowboard
Charlotte Bankes
Snowboard Cross – Men’s
Huw Nightingale
Snowboard Cross – Women’s
Charlotte Bankes
Snowboard Slopestyle & Big Air
Katie Ormerod
Charlotte Bankes is surely Britain's best hope for gold in Beijing, having won the snowboard cross world title last year - she also leads the World Cup standings. It will be the British-born athlete's third Games, but her first competing for GB having represented France, where she has lived for most of her life.
Katie Ormerod should have made her Olympic debut already but suffered heartbreak in Pyeongchang when she fractured her heel in training before competition began. She has since fought back to win the coveted Crystal Globe and has threatened the World Cup podiums this season.
Cornelius Kersten will become the first British long track speed skater to compete at an Olympics in 30 years
Cornelius Kersten - 1000m / 1500m
Born to a British mother and Dutch farther, Cornelius Kersten grew up around the speed skating obsession in the Netherlands and Team GB are profiting from it. A down to earth athlete who also owns a coffee business with his speed skating partner, Ellia Smeding, Kersten will become Britain's first long track Olympic athlete in 30 years.
He says he has always wanted to compete for Britain over the Netherlands and is determined to drive the profile of the sport in the UK.