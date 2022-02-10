Freestyle ski star Eileen Gu may be the face of the Beijing Winter Olympics, but it is a cuddly toy mascot that people really want a piece of - not that getting hold of one is easy.

Bing Dwen Dwen is a cute, stuffed panda who is presented to athletes when they win events, and replica versions in various sizes and guises are sold in official retailers.

People in China have been forming large queues to get hold of one, but have often been disappointed to see they have sold out once they are through the dors.

It has led to some athletes showing their creativity, making their own version of the bear in a suit of ice, while American curler Rebecca Hamilton went completely off piste by creating her own mascot completely (it’s called Cocoa, and we can’t decide what it is - we’re leading with a koala…)

But there is a darker side, too, with items being sold for huge profits online. Eurosport found one set of dolls - Bing Dwen Dwen and its Paralympic chum Shuey Rhon Rhon, a Chinese lantern child - listed for £413 on eBay, with a single panda figure going for £317.

There have also been concerns some could be scamming buyers by not supplying the products.

"We are paying close attention to this problem... we are coordinating with factories to increase supply of Bing Dwen Dwen," BOCOG spokesman Zhao Weidong said.

"This issue reflects the popularity of the Beijing Winter Olympics, and also demonstrates the achievement of engaging 300 million Chinese in winter sports.”

Prices vary, but the small version of the Olympic mascot usually sells for less than £14. Zhao’s answer for those desperate for a Beijing 2022 toy? “Meanwhile, you can show some interest in Shuey Rhon Rhon, the paralympic mascot - which is also very nice,” he said.

