Medal table leaders Norway showed off their Winter Olympic dominance by winning a record 15th gold at a single Games.

Six of the 15 gold medals come from biathlon, and between Boe and Marte Olsbu Roeiseland - who has claimed three golds - the pair have contributed to all of them, including teaming up in the mixed relay.

“That's something to remember, even though we'll probably get one more during this weekend,” Boe told Reuters.

“I was thinking about this on the last lap, it's cool to be the guy that does the 15th gold”.

Other wins have come through cross-country skiing, including Therese Johaug and Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, as well as Nordic combined, ski jumping, speed skating and Birk Ruud in freestyle skiing’s big air.

"There are quite a few reasons why we're a superpower in the winter sports. It has something to do with the format of the competitions," said Norway's chef de mission Tore Oevreboe before they achieved the 15th.

We're good at sports with many events that make it possible to take many medals, if you're good at those sports and have quite a few athletes that are at a top level in those sports.

"At the top level, we are very, very professional. We have very professional national teams and we are working closely together with the national teams, working across the sports, so they learn from each other."

Watch incredible Johaug win second gold in thrilling finish to 10km race

The landmark beats the previous record of 14, which Germany and Norway equalled at Pyeongchang, after Canada got there first at Vancouver 2010. However, Canada's 14 golds in 2010 came when there was only a total of 86 medal events, compared to 109 chances for a gold in Beijing. There were 103 medal events in Pyeongchang.

Norway still have chances to increase their gold medal count, with Klaebo and Johaug still to go in mass start events.

