Team GB have been tipped to win a first gold medal in curling since 2002 at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics by statisticians – one of three medals Britain are slated to claim.

Ad

Charlotte Bankes is also backed to medal with bronze in the women’s snowboard cross.

Beijing 2022 Beijing 2022: The medals for the Winter Olympic games revealed 32 MINUTES AGO

Team GB enjoyed their joint-most successful Winter Games in South Korea four years ago, winning five medals as Lizzie Yarnold defended her skeleton title.

Norway are expected to blow apart the competition in Beijing with 44 medals, including 22 gold, a haul that would better their Olympic record of 39 medals set at PyeongChang 2018. The Russia Olympic Committee (ROC, 14 golds) and the Netherlands (12 golds) are expected to finish second and third in the overall table.

Gracenote's table sorts nations via overall medal count. Traditionally, the official rankings are sorted first by number of gold medals, with the minor medals used as tiebreakers.

With many Chinese athletes not competing since the 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gracenote admit their forecast may have underestimated their medal count. The hosts are tipped to finish outside the top 10 with four golds, one silver and one bronze.

Who will just miss out for Team GB?

It could be a case of might have been for GB's Atkins sisters, Izzy and Zoe. Izzy won Britain's first ever Olympic medal in skiing with slopestyle bronze in 2018, but is backed to only finish seventh next year. Zoe, five years her sister's junior at 18, is tipped to finish fourth in the freestyle skiing halfpipe.

James Woods, who finished fifth at Sochi 2014 and fourth at PyeongChang 2018, is predicted for more heartbreak with another fourth in the freestyle skiing slopestyle.

Meanwhile, Andrew Musgrave is fancied for two top-eight finishes in the 2x15km skiathlon and 50km freestyle.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics - The countdown begins with 100 days to go until Beijing 2022 AN HOUR AGO