Bruce Mouat says having the honour of being Team GB’s flagbearer for the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics will be the “proudest moment” of his life, capping a whirlwind few days for the silver medal winning men’s curling skip

Not long after, Mouat was told by Great Britain's Chef de Mission Georgie Harland that he had been chosen to carry the Union flag into the closing ceremony and he says it capped a rollercoaster day.

“It's maybe the biggest honour I've ever received. I honestly can't really describe what the feelings are,” Mouat told Eurosport.

“Yesterday was such an emotional day and then to end it being told that you're getting to carry the flag and lead the team out at the closing ceremony, I was just overwhelmed. To have this huge honour, and to lead such incredible athletes into the Bird's Nest. It's going to be huge for me and possibly the highlight of my career so far.

“Some of the names [to have carried the flag] that stick in my mind are Andy Murray, Chris Hoy and Steve Redgrave - all these amazing athletes that have achieved so much and to be named as the flagbearer and to have that honour, it's going to be the proudest moment of my life, I believe.

“I thought the game yesterday, winning that medal and having that around my neck was such a great moment for us. To get this added little bonus - it was the best day of my life yesterday.”

Mouat has become a household name over the past two and a half weeks, missing out on a medal in the mixed event with Jen Dodds, before winning silver in the men’s competition. He became so popular, the baseball cap he wore earlier in the Games was given its own social media account, but that’s been shelved for the final event.

“I'm definitely not going to be wearing that hat anymore. I'll be letting the hair flow!” he said.

I'm just going to try and enjoy it. I'll probably not remember it that much because it will be such a surreal moment for me.

“I'm so fortunate that it will literally be broadcast around the world and so many photos will be taken, I'll just be able to look back on this moment and remember it so fondly.”

Mouat did not hide his disappointment following their defeat to Sweden, but he says his view on the match has taken a “huge 180” now that the dust has settled.

“The emotion buyer coming off the game was obviously quite raw. We felt like we were the best team all week and to lose the final by such a close margin, it really did sting,” he said.

“To turn it around and start to see the positive, it does feel a lot better now. The media were telling us that we had inspired so many people, and then the message that we were getting and the outpour of love was just incredible to make us feel better.

“We are Olympic medallists, and it obviously wasn't the colour we wanted, but I'm just so over the moon to actually have the medal sitting next to me right now.”

