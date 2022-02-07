A unicorn-themed biathlon rifle, a Prada snowboard and a couple from a comic book have taken centre-stage at the Winter Olympics so far.

Mikaela Shiffrin praised the "wonderful outfits" of fellow athletes in the Olympic village but we're not sure this is what she had in mind.

The Czech Republic's Marketa Davidova made headlines on Monday.

She hadn't won a medal, finishing sixth in the women's individual biathlon race, but her unicorn themed rifle has its fair share of admirers on social media.

But ice dancers Tim Dieck and Katharina Muller went one better.

The two-time German national champions dressed as comic book power couple Harley Quinn and the Joker.

Luckily their on-ice relationship looks far more harmonious than their on-screen counterparts.

Katharina Müller und Tim Dieck Image credit: Getty Images

Their outfits were on point but no match for USA snowboarder Julia Marino's luxury accessories.

Eagle-eyed viewers noticed that Marino pulls off her best moves on a Prada snowboard that can be found online for $3,600.

Julia Marino mit ihrem Prada-Board bei Olympia in Peking Image credit: Getty Images

Who out there hasn't been tempted by designer goods before?

But the best of the lot has to go to China's ice hockey goaltender Kimberley Newell, whose dragon-themed gear is surely the coolest out there.

She said: "I want a Chinese person to look at the pads and immediately think, 'That's a Chinese dragon!'¨.

Hopefully they do the trick.

