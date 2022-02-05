BEST MOMENTS OF THE DAY

The king is dethroned

With a name like Walter Wallberg, you need to live up to your superstar moniker. And boy did he.

Beijing 2022

The Swede delivered a stunning third run in the men’s moguls final, combining unnerving speed with flair. But surely it still wasn't enough to unseat legendary moguls star Mikael Kingsbury?

As the camera fixed on Wallberg’s face, nose bright red from the cold, he gave off the aura of someone quite ready to celebrate a silver medal. After all, this was a man who had never secured a victory on the World Cup tour, a man who had arrived in Beijing as the underdog. So when the score flashed up, confirming it would be he – and not Kingsbury – taking home the gold? Well, you can imagine the reaction.

“He dethrones the king, Sweden has a new superstar,” bellowed the Eurosport commentary as a subdued Kingsbury gingerly wandered over to congratulate his successor. It was a thrilling episode and the first true shock of the Games.

'Unbelievable!' - Wallberg is stunned as he is declared moguls gold medallist

First medal

When a quizmaster asks who won the first medal of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, you can lean in smugly and whisper to your mates: “pssst, it’s Therese Johaug.”

It’s not quite the fairytale we were after admittedly. The cross-country skier missed the last Games in South Korea after failing a drugs test, which she protested was due to a rogue ingredient in some lip balm acquired by a team doctor.

Returning to Olympics action, after winning the team title at Vancouver 2010 and two medals – but no gold – at Sochi 2014, Johaug put in a blistering freestyle section to destroy the field in the women’s 15km skiathlon.

Norway sit top of the overall medal table overnight after also triumphing in a thrilling biathlon mixed relay race , thanks to a one-man rescue mission from Johannes Thingnes Boe in howling winds.

'She went off like a rocket!' - Dickson analyses Johaug winning gold in skiathlon

Chaos + chaos = beauty

Sometimes the best way to treat chaos is to add some more chaos. Or at least that’s what the organisers thought when they decided to add a mixed team relay to the short track speed skating programme.

China are glad they did. After a frenetic race featuring two men and two women from each nation – and the baffling, yet exciting, order of woman-woman-man-man-woman-woman-man-man – the hosts emerged victorious.

'Amazing' - China win speed skating mixed relay for first gold at Beijing 2022

IN OTHER NEWS

It’s hard enough policing an ice hockey match without being bulldozed by a padded-up super-athlete

Sadly for one lineswoman officiating Canada’s match with Switzerland in women’s Group A, she had to endure both. Fortunately she was OK, making us happy to file the incident under the ‘we shouldn’t find this funny but we do’ category.

‘Hopefully it is not too serious’ – Official gets blindsided in Canada-Finland match

THREE TO WATCH TOMORROW

Yesterday we urged you to skip the lie-in, today you’ve got a choice: set your alarm for 03:00 GMT or just power through until lunchtime.

Alpine skiing: Men’s downhill – 03:00 GMT

The first Alpine event of Beijing 2022 and it’s a scorcher. Not only is it the fastest event on the schedule, but it also comes on a slope that none of the athletes have raced on – a problem made even spicier when organisers cancelled the third and final practice run on Saturday.

While that was gut-wrenching for the skiers – and Eurosport expert Kjetil Jansrud who branded it "the first major scandal of the Olympics" – it is delicious news for those of us who don't have to throw ourselves down a mountain we barely know. Expect the unexpected. Which is probably bad news if you’re called Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who is the overwhelming favourite.

Ski jumping: Men’s Individual Normal Hill Final – 11:00 GMT

Ryoyu Kobayashi, aka Mr Almost Grand Slam, begins his bid for his first Olympic title after dominating the Four Hills.

The Japanese star won three of four events at the festive jumping extravaganza to underline his status as the top ski jumper on the planet. However, he will face competition from a host of names, including Kamil Stoch, Piotr Zyla and Halvor Egner Granerud.

Luge: Men’s heats three and four – 11:30 GMT

Before anyone gets offended, tomorrow’s what to watch section will be about the women, including Mikaela Shiffrin and Suzanne Schulting.

But we can’t ignore the first gold medal on the sliding track, especially as less than four hundredths of a second separate first from second. Johannes Ludwig of Germany leads the way – the Germans love a luge, don’t they? – ahead of Austria’s Wolfgang Kindl.

BRIT WATCH

Don’t fret, there’s a double helping of British curling action on Sunday’s menu. We don’t want to pile the pressure on Bruce Mouat and Jen Dodds, but after defeat to Italy they can ill-afford to slip-up against Canada (01:05 GMT) and Norway (12:05 GMT).

Andrew Musgrave is back for his fourth Olympic Games and goes alongside Andrew Young and James Clugnet in the men’s 15km + 15km skiathlon at 07:00 GMT.

Sisters Leonie and Makayla Gerken Schofield have a second chance to reach the women’s moguls final when second qualification begins at 10:00 GMT, with the final three runs following straight after.

Plus there’s Rupert Staudinger, who is down in 24th at the halfway point in the men’s luge ahead of the third run at 11:30 GMT. He needs to be in the top 20 to progress to the final run.



