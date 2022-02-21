As the curtain draws on another eventful Winter Olympic Games, there have been no shortage of medal records falling with the biggest stars achieving some amazing feats.

Beijing has seen both established athletes reasserting their dominance in their chosen field as well as new heroes born and etching their names into the history books.

These are some of the icons that have defined this edition of the Winter Games.

Eileen Gu

With the weight of an entire nation on her 18-year-old shoulders, Gu was dubbed the face of Beijing 2022 before the Games even began.

Born and raised in the USA, all eyes were on Gu following her contentious switch to represent the nation of her mother in 2019 and amid some criticism over her decision, much was expected of Gu in her three freestyle skiing disciplines.

Johannes Thingnes Boe

The Norway team as a whole have enjoyed a fruitful Games, comfortably leading the medal table with 37 gongs, 16 of which have been gold – a new record for any country at a Winter Olympics.

An incredible four of those golds have been secured by one man, biathlon legend Johannes Thingnes Boe who topped the podium in the 10km sprint, the 15km mass start, the 4x7.5km relay and the mixed relay

He also picked up bronze in the 20km individual for good measure, which put him joint top for medals won buy any single person at these Games. If you can believe it, that sole third place finish might be seen as a disappointment for the 28-year-old having claimed his first Olympic gold in the same event four years prior in Pyeongchang.

Quentin Fillon Maillet

Boe hasn’t exactly had it all his own way in the biathlon medal hunt however, with his French rival breathing down his neck nearly every step of the way.

Fillon Maillet claimed the gold ahead of Boe in the 20km individual and pursuit as well as Silver in the 10km sprint, 4x7.5 relay and mixed relay.

With five medals in the bag, the Frenchman temporarily became the first athlete to win five medals in Beijing and only missed out on an unprecedented sixth in the 15km mass start which was won by Boe to equal his total.

Marte Olsbu Røiseland

More Norwegian biathlon joy as Roiseland became the first woman to win five biathlon medals in a single Winter Games.

In addition to golds in the sprint and pursuit, and bronze in the individual and mass start – making her the first woman to win a medal in all four individual biathlon events at a Winter Games – she also added the mixed relay gold to her haul.

Her five medals has her topping the charts alongside compatriot Boe, Fillon Maillet, and ROC’s cross-country skier Alexander Bolshunov as the most decorated athletes at these Games.

Suzanne Schulting

The sibilant sound of Suzanne Schulting, Speed-Skating Superstar brings to mind a moniker that almost sounds like that of a comic book superhero. Quite fittingly too, given the Dutch phenomenon's near-superhuman feats in Beijing this year.

Schulting successfully defended her 1000m title from Pyeongchang - setting a new world and Olympic record in the quarter-final - as well as claiming silver in the 500m and bronze in the 1500m, setting another Olympic record in the heats for the former.

More records fell as she ran the anchor leg of the 3000m to seal gold for the Netherlands for the first time, becoming the first woman to win four short track speed skating medals at a single Games – oh, and claimed another Olympic record in the process.

The relay win was an emotional one for Schulting and her teammates, who paid tribute on the podium to Lara van Ruijven, their colleague who tragically died in 2020 aged 27 having helped the team to bronze in Pyeongchang.

"Lara is very close to our hearts," said Schulting after the relay win . "And we are very proud to have won the Olympic championship."

Natalie Geisenberger

Eurosport’s Amy Williams admitted she was ‘shaking’ with joy while watching the German speed her way into the record books with a third Olympic luge singles title.

Having previously claimed gold in Sochi and Pyeongchang, Geisenberger made it a hat-trick on the iced track in Beijing.

Along with golds at each games in the team relay as well, the 34-year-old is the most decorated luge athlete of all-time, prompting Williams to suggest that anyone with ambitions of getting into the sport should study her forensically

Marie-Philip Poulin

The nickname ‘Captain Clutch’ is not one that ought to be dished out without justification but Canada’s ice hockey skipper has once again left no doubt she is thoroughly deserving of such an accolade.

Canada’s 3-2 triumph over their bitter rivals USA to claim gold was yet another showcase event for Poulin and unwanted sense of déjà vu for her opponents.

Poulin’s assist and ultimately two match-winning goals in this year’s final followed two goals in her first final as an 18-year-old back in 2010 as Canada ran out 2-0 winners. Four years later in Sochi she was twice on the scoresheet again in the gold medal decider as her side claimed a 3-2 overtime win over their neighbours.

Even in defeat in 2018, she couldn’t help but torment the USA, scoring again in a game Canada ultimately lost in a shootout.

Following her latest heroics in Beijing, Poulin is now the first player to score in four successive Olympic finals. Captain Clutch indeed.

Ireen Wust

The 35-year-old became the first person to win golds in five separate Olympics having triumphed the previous four Games ahead of her trip to Beijing.

In 2006 in Turin, she claimed gold in the 3000m, before success in the 1500m followed in Vancouver four years later.

Sochi saw her top the podium in both the 3000m and the team pursuit and there was more 1500m joy in Pyeongchang.

In what is expected to be her last Olympics here in China, Wust also clocked an Olympic record of 1:23.58 on her way to glory.

Erin Jackson

Perhaps not as decorated as others on this list but an achievement as remarkable as any mentioned.

A true tragedy to triumph story, Jackson’s Beijing dream had initially looked over after a slip cost her qualification for the 500m speed skating event at the USA trials.

Team-mate and childhood friend Brittany Bowe won the race, but decided to give up her place in Beijing to allow Jackson to compete – a gamble that paid off as she went on to win a historic gold medal

As well as the narrative of Bowe’s heart-warming gesture, Jackson’s win was hugely symbolic as she became the first Black woman to win individual gold at a Winter Games.

“Hopefully, we’ll see more minorities, especially in the USA, getting out and trying these winter sports. I just hope to be a good example,” she said after her win

