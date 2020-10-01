Black History Month was founded in the UK over 30 years ago and its central ethos is to celebrate the contributions made by black communities and individuals to this country.

So each day across October, in conjunction with Team GB, we are celebrating a different athlete's achievements at the Olympic Games - via a Twitter thread on @eurosport_uk and also right here on eurosport.co.uk.

British Olympic Association chief executive Andy Anson said: "We take great pride in the rich history of successful black athletes who have represented Team GB, dating back to Harry Edward who became Great Britain’s first black Olympic medallist in 1920.

"The campaign we are running in partnership with Eurosport throughout Black History Month celebrates 100 years of black athletes being an integral and important part of our team through to the present day where we look forward to seeing athletes create their own history at the upcoming Tokyo and Beijing Olympic Games.”

Come back each day in October as we pay tribute to a different athlete who helped make GB's Olympic history what it is today.

October 1: Darren Campbell

A silver medallist in the 200m at the 2000 Sydney Games, Campbell went one better in 2004 in Athens when he helped GB win a famous gold in the 4x100m relay along with Jason Gardener, Marlon Devonish and Mark Lewis-Francis.

Black History Month: Darren Campbell, sprint royalty

