Boxing, weightlifting and Modern Pentathlon have been dropped from the initial programme for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, but could yet be added.

The International Olympic Committee approved a programme of 28 sports on Tuesday, with skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing all included in an Olympic programme that 'focuses on youth'.

LA can add additional sports to the list in 2023 where Boxing, weightlifting and Modern Pentathlon will be considered if they can successfully address issues within their sport.

While weightlifting has historically suffered from doping, an independent panel found in September that Boxing at the Rio 2016 Olympics was subject to manipulation by officials.

Mordern Pentathlon, meanwhile, must replace show jumping as one of its five events and prove that it is working on its appeal to young people.

Skateboarding and sport climbing were among the sports to debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and attracted younger crowds

Wrestling, a sport with a rich Olympic history, was almost dropped from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics before rule changes were made to make bouts faster and more aggressive, and addition women's weight classes were added.

These changes focused on audience interest led to its reinstatement.

