British Olympic Association to meet with IOC to discuss postponing Tokyo Games

In a statement released by the BOA, it was revealed that the two groups, along with representatives of the British Athletes’ Commission will discuss the impact of the pandemic on British athletes, as well as to submit their feedback over the possibility of a postponed Olympics.

"UK Sport, the British Olympic Association (BOA) and the British Paralympic Association (BPA) will host a conference call with the Chief Executives and Performance Directors of summer Olympic and Paralympic sports on Tuesday 24 March, 2020," the statement said.

"Athletes representative bodies including the British Athletes’ Commission, and the BOA and BPA Athletes’ Commissions will also be invited to join the call.

" The call will primarily be used to discuss the impact COVID-19 has had on domestic sport and athletes, specifically in light of updated Government advice and the closure of elite training facilities across the UK. This discussion will also inform the positions of the BOA and BPA in respect of feedback requested by the International Olympic Committee and International Paralympic Committee respectively. "

The statement came moments after the president of the IOC Thomas Bach revealed for the first time that the organisers of the Games are considering postponement options for the Tokyo Olympics.

In that statement Bach said that to make "a final decision about the date of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 now would still be premature". However, the IOC have begun discussions about the possibility of a postponement, with a decision expected within four weeks.