By Her Rules - Episode 4: How weightlifter Lyla Nourtier overcame bullies and built confidence in herself

In the latest episode of By Her Rules, French weightlifter Lyla Nourtier talks about how weightlifting has helped her defy naysayers and bullies as she built confidence in herself. Nourtier also reveals her ambition to be able to one day represent her country at the Olympic Games.

00:02:03, 2 hours ago