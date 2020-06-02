Olympics

CAS to hear appeal against Russia's Olympic ban in November

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Olympic flag, Russia flag

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

The Russian anti-doping agency's (RUSADA) appeal against the country's four-year ban from the Olympics and other major sporting events will be heard in early November, the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Tuesday.

In a list of hearings published on its website, CAS wrote that the appeal by RUSADA against sanctions imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) would take place from November 2-5 this year.

Last year WADA barred Russians from competing under their country's flag at major international events, including the Olympics, for four years after it found that Moscow had provided it with doctored laboratory data.

Olympics

Seb Coe: Usain Bolt's sporting reach is as great as Muhammad Ali

30/05/2020 AT 08:58

Olympic Committee of Russia

Image credit: Getty Images

The sanctions also bar Russia from hosting or bidding for major sporting events for a four-year period.

RUSADA was suspended in 2015 after WADA found evidence of mass doping in Russian athletics.

The agency was conditionally reinstated in September 2018, but was declared non-compliant late last year after WADA found Moscow had provided it with doctored laboratory data.

CAS has said the appeal will take place behind closed doors "due to the absence of an agreement between all parties concerned" despite WADA requesting that the hearing be held in public.

Olympics

'A once in a lifetime chance' - Farah and Rutherford reunite to relive Super Saturday

29/05/2020 AT 13:57
Play Icon
Olympics

Ibrahim Hamadtou: The Paralympian table tennis player who plays with his mouth

28/05/2020 AT 11:25
Related Topics
Olympics
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Olympics

Seb Coe: Usain Bolt's sporting reach is as great as Muhammad Ali

30/05/2020 AT 08:58
Olympics

'A once in a lifetime chance' - Farah and Rutherford reunite to relive Super Saturday

29/05/2020 AT 13:57
Olympics

The 2012 Olympic Games: A day-by-day timeline

28/05/2020 AT 08:05
Olympics

'We're so lucky!' - London 2012 rowing medallists reflect on home Olympics journey

28/05/2020 AT 06:44

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Olympics

Ibrahim Hamadtou: The Paralympian table tennis player who plays with his mouth

00:01:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Olympics

Tom Daley explains how he coped with intensity of Olympic fame in 2012

00:00:51
Play Icon
Play Icon
Olympics

#Returnto2012 - Adam Peaty: 'Watching London 2012 was the single biggest influence on my career'

00:00:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Olympics

All-Around Episode 8: ‘I push myself to the point of exhaustion’

00:02:27
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Rashford 'got cold feet' during Barcelona talks - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Sancho hat-trick keeps Dortmund in title hunt

YESTERDAY AT 08:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

31/05/2020 AT 12:12
Play Icon
Rugby

French minister confirms postponement of France v Ireland Six Nations match

09/03/2020 AT 12:12
Premier League

Petr Cech set for second career in ice hockey

09/10/2019 AT 19:24
WRC

Citroen taking more risks on C3 for 2018

29/08/2017 AT 14:22
Play Icon
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis cries after brutal loss to Graf in 1999

31/05/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis serves underarm TWICE against Graf

31/05/2020 AT 09:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Salah announced, England's serene progress

23/06/2017 AT 06:01
Football

Beckham: A big night for United, but an even bigger night for Manchester

25/05/2017 AT 07:53
Premier League

Paper Round: Mourinho thinks he has agreement with Man Utd

22/02/2016 AT 00:24
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleSeb Coe: Usain Bolt's sporting reach is as great as Muhammad Ali
Next articleFoden breaks distancing rules to play at beach