“Dream big” is a phrase that constantly comes up in conversation with Darren Campbell. It highlights how self-belief has been such an important factor in the life and sporting career of a double Olympic medallist, and a man who formed one quarter of the team who won a historic and unforgettable gold at Athens 2004 for Team GB. It is the kind of self-belief that can be essential when negotiating life and society as a young black person.

Campbell is one of the 31 athletes we are celebrating across Black History Month, in collaboration with Team GB. But his pathway to Olympic greatness was not a straightforward one. Indeed, he suffered the trauma of one of his friends being murdered as a teenager during his upbringing in Manchester. Campbell is quite philosophical when it comes to what he has been through in that regard, saying: “It became my fuel. I didn’t want his life to be in vain. To lose somebody so early in your life…probably lost another five or six along the way. The time I grew up in Manchester was a really serious time. Athletics saved my life. That’s why I try and do positive things.”

Campbell’s mother, Marva, was pivotal in uplifting and motivating him on his journey to becoming the British sporting legend he is today: sprinting royalty, with a silver in the 200m in Sydney and that famous 4x100m gold in the Athens relay four years later. As Campbell relates, Marva told her young son “from a very young age that as a black man I’m going to have to work twice as hard as everyone else and that really helped me not have a chip on my shoulder.”

While it can be both sad and disheartening as a young black person to realise or be made aware of the racism and inequality that you are likely to face in life, Campbell was determined to not let anyone ruin his dream of running at the Olympics, even though his teachers laughed at that very same dream.

“Everything I’ve done has come from dreaming and dreaming big, and I guess sometimes dreaming above my station as certain people would see it," he says.

As black people we’re capable of achieving anything. Anybody is capable of achieving anything, but as a black man sometimes your dreams can be suppressed. I told my teacher when I was 12 that I would go to the Olympic Games and they just laughed, but I started practising my autograph because that was just my belief.

At the same time, Campbell was finding plenty of inspiration from another source, citing Carl Lewis as one of his biggest role models as he progressed as an athlete, having watched him win four gold medals at the 1984 Olympics. Jesse Owens, Linford Christie and Tommie Smith, who along with John Carlos was responsible for the Black Power salute on the podium at the 1968 Olympic Games, are all cited as influences too. “When you’re a young black man growing up in the UK you’re just looking at different things that can inspire you and give you the belief that you can achieve whatever you want.”

It demonstrates the importance of having role models that are not only relatable but also familiar and accessible. And the new generation of British Olympic heroes coming through are stepping up in this regard. Most notably Dina Asher-Smith, who in response to the renewed conversation around Black Lives Matter following the killing of George Floyd, used her column in the Daily Telegraph to write a powerful essay on the reality of life as a black woman in Britain, under the title: ‘Think racism hasn’t affected me? It’s there almost every day.’

“I’ve got a 21-year-old, 16-year-old and 12-year-old. Two boys and a little girl. During what’s happened this year I’ve been inspired by how much they knowledge they have. The likes of Dina Asher-Smith and Adam Gemili have shown that using your platform the right way is the best way," continues Campbell.

“Dina Asher-Smith is a very special young lady. I’m lucky to know Dina and I’ve known her for a very long time. I have a school fundraising business and we actually gave Dina a grant before anybody knew who she was - I think she was around the age of 12. So she’s someone who understands the importance of giving back and wants to use her success in the right way.”

Her willingness to use her platform to discuss Black Lives Matter, and having a limited-edition Barbie doll made in her image to celebrate International Women’s Day this year both show her positive influence on wider society. Campbell describes it as the change “we want to see”.

The necessity of tangible change cannot be understated. “We’ve done Black History Month, players have been taking a knee for how many months. What difference is that making to society? Is that changing anything?” Campbell asks. “Things need to happen at the top. To think that Christian Malcolm is the first black head coach [of UK Athletics], that shows you everything [you need to know]. Why is he the first? We’ve had so many black athletes yet in 2020 we’re celebrating the first black head coach.”

His former team-mate, Malcolm, who has medalled at World and European Championships as well as the Commonwealth Games in both the 200m and the 4x100m relay, will start as UK Athletics’ head coach in December after nearly two years as Athletic Australia’s head of performance and coaching. It is a decision that has clearly pleased many athletes and coaches within the sport. And as Campbell says:

I want to see black people being empowered and a decision like Christian Malcolm being made head coach is empowering.

Malcolm's appointment is a hugely welcome one but the reality confronting all sports, from the elite level down to the grassroots, is that racism never went away and more still needs to be done to eradicate it. Having experienced racism as a semi-professional footballer in the shape of comments from managers and monkey chants from supporters, Campbell is certainly no stranger to the issue and the multitude of racist incidents occurring in British sport over the past 12 months and beyond are a reminder that much more must be done.

“I played semi-professional football and it’s easier to discriminate in football because it’s [about] opinions a lot of the time. That’s part of what pushed me more towards athletics because in athletics if you perform, no one can dispute that. One of the teams I played for had a manager that was a clearly racist based on multiple things that he said. My mum had come to watch me play and he turned round and said 'the carnival’s turned up'.

"That one cut deep and made walking away from football easy. I knew what action I wanted to take but it wouldn’t have been the right thing because that’s how we’re supposed to react – in an aggressive way. We’re constantly fighting how we want to react to certain situations because of how it would be deemed. At times I was on football pitches and you could hear the monkey noises and different things like that. What I would say about athletics is that I cannot remember a time when there was an issue with a crowd in whatever country I went to."

However, Campbell does feel that he suffered discrimination during his athletics career, a fact which serves as a stark reminder of how racism is not a problem unique to a particular sport, but sadly still exists in wider society and trickles down into all aspects of it. "[On a few occasions] it has felt like I wasn’t selected or wasn’t given an opportunity because I’m black. When you’re labelled a trouble-causer that tag kind of sticks with you and when you decide to speak up on things people decide to call you a trouble-causer because you won’t keep your mouth shut and people prefer you not to speak out on certain things.”

But Campbell has found his voice now, and his message for the context of our lives is clear: “So many people have fought before us for change and it’s never really happened, and if it does happen it always happens too slowly. Something else has to happen that’s bad to make people’s minds focus. We need to be conscious and focused all the time and that’s how we’ll win this fight.”

