Olympics

Essential Olympic Stories - John Akii-Bua - a life that oscillated between glory and tragedy

ESSENTIAL OLYMPIC STORIES – John Akii-Bua came from nowhere to write a major chapter in athletics history by becoming Uganda's first ever Olympic gold medallist. His victory in the 400 metres hurdles with a world record time in Munich in 1972 saw Akii-Bua rise to prominence. But his destiny oscillated between glory and tragedy, his life coming to an end too early, aged 47 years.

00:06:03, an hour ago