Olympics

The Essential Olympic Stories: Michael Phelps - bullet with butterfly wings

THE ESSENTIAL STORIES – From his lofty perch of 23 Olympic titles and 28 medals, Michael Phelps is unique. The swimmer dominated the Olympics like no other during his immense career, which reached its peak at the Beijing Games in 2008 when he turned a race that had been lost into a stunning victory, forever captured for eternity. Maxime Dupuis details his excellence.

00:06:02, an hour ago