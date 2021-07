Olympics

The Essential Olympic Stories: Bob Beamon’s leap of the century

At the Mexico Olympics of 1968, Bob Beamon redefined the boundaries of the possible by shattering the long jump world record with his first jump in the final. The American’s leap of 8.90 metres pulverised the competition and was a staggering 55 centimetres better than the old benchmark. This almost immeasurable record would endure for over two decades.

00:06:03, an hour ago