Olympics

The Essential Olympic Stories - Greg Louganis’s leap of faith

THE ESSENTIAL OLYMPIC STORIES – Greg Louganis is the greatest diver of all time. First man to win the double double, at the Los Angeles and Seoul Olympics, the American took his discipline to fresh heights. But the legendary Louganis did so while being weighed down by a heavy burden throughout the 80s: his HIV positive status, which he kept a secret.

00:05:59, an hour ago