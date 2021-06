Olympics

The Essential Olympic Stories: Suffering like never before - How Kerri Strug won unprecedented gold

At the Atalanta Olympics Kerri Strug became an American idol. She fought through a third-degree lateral strain of her left ankle and two torn ligaments to help crown the USA all-around team Olympic champions for the first time. This is the story of one of the "Magnificent Seven", as told by Maxime Dupuis.

00:06:03, 29 minutes ago