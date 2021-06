Olympics

The Essential Olympic Stories: The Nadia Comăneci phenomenon and the perfect 10

THE ESSENTIAL OLYMPIC STORIES – At the age of just 14, the revolutionary gymnast Nadia Comăneci captured the Olympic imagination by achieving the impossible with a perfect and unprecedented 10 during the Montréal Games. If the Romanian phenomenon stunned the entire world in Canada, her story reached far beyond that magical summer of 1976. Laurent Vergne details her brilliance.

00:06:03, 42 minutes ago