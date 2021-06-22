Olympics

Tokyo 2020 - The Essential Olympic Stories - Dawn Fraser: Eternal glory and sorrow

Invariably seen as the best swimmer of the 20th century and Australia's greatest female athlete ever, Dawn Fraser was the first of only three swimmers in history to win individual gold medals for the same event – the 100-metre freestyle – at three successive Olympics. But behind the unique glory of an indisputable champion lies a personality marked by minor scandal and ineffaceable pain.

00:06:03, an hour ago