'Granddad of the diving team' - Tom Daley excited ahead of his forth Olympic Games in Tokyo

Team GB's Tom Daley says he feels like a 'Granddad' as the oldest member of the diving team heading to the Olympic Games in Tokyo. The 27-year-old has been named as part of Great Britain's 12-strong diving team and is looking to win his first Olympic gold medal, after capturing bronze at London 2012.

00:00:55, an hour ago