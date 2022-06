Olympics

'I hope it brings us luck to win titles' - Xavi on new Barca shirt

Barcelona head coach Xavi and star forward Ansu Fati gave their seal of approval after the club revealed their new home shirt for the upcoming 2022/23 campaign. This is the first shirt under the new partnership with audio streaming service Spotify which is believed to have agreed a deal worth in the region of 400 million euros with the Catalan club for at least 12 seasons.

00:01:51, an hour ago