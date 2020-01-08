Getty Images
Ice skater suffers life-threatening injuries after opening ceremony rehearsal fall
A Russian ice skater has suffered life-threatening injuries after falling 15 feet during a rehearsal for the opening ceremony at the Youth Olympic Games.
The 35-year-old, who has not been named, crashed onto the ice after reportedly losing her balance at the Vaudoise Arena in Lausanne on Tuesday.
A police statement said "her life is in danger" and an investigation had been opened.
Lausanne 2020 organisers and International Olympic Committee (IOC) released a joint statement, saying they were "saddened to hear of an accident" and wished the artist "a fast and full recovery".
The opening ceremony is scheduled for Thursday evening.
