Ice skater suffers life-threatening injuries after opening ceremony rehearsal fall

The 35-year-old, who has not been named, crashed onto the ice after reportedly losing her balance at the Vaudoise Arena in Lausanne on Tuesday.

A police statement said "her life is in danger" and an investigation had been opened.

Lausanne 2020 organisers and International Olympic Committee (IOC) released a joint statement, saying they were "saddened to hear of an accident" and wished the artist "a fast and full recovery".

The opening ceremony is scheduled for Thursday evening.