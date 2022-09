Olympics

IOC president Thomas Bach pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), told an IOC Executive Board meeting on Friday that “we have lost a great supporter of sport and the Olympic Movement” after the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday aged 96. The Queen, who ruled for longer than any monarch in British history, passed away on Thursday, September 8.

00:02:07, an hour ago