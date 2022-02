Olympics

'It blows my mind' - Discover how 3D athletes in Eurosport Cube are created for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

'It blows my mind' - Discover how the 3D athletes in the Eurosport Cube are created for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics coverage. The Olympic Games will return with Paris 2024, live on Eurosport and discovery+

00:02:48, an hour ago