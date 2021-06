Olympics

'It's important to be heard' - British diver Tom Daley backs Olympians defying IOC’s protest ban

Team GB diver Tom Daley has told SNTV he'll back any Olympian who plans to defy the IOC's 'Rule 50' which bans athletes from staging political protests at the Tokyo Games. Daley, who came out as LGBTQ in 2013 and is married to American film producer Dustin Lance Black, was named as part of Great Britain's 12-strong diving team for the Olympics on Wednesday.

00:00:50, an hour ago