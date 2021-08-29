Former International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Jacques Rogge has passed away at the age of 79.

Rogge, who was the IOC honorary president, held the top job from 2001 to 2013.

The Belgian presided over six Olympic Games - Salt Lake City 2002, Athens 2004, Turin 2006, Beijing 2008, Vancouver 2010, and London 2012.

He was an athlete in his youth, and represented his country at three Olympics in sailing, and also played rugby at international level for Belgium.

It is his love for sport that made Rogge such a successful head of the IOC, according to current president Thomas Bach.

“First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and being with athletes - and he transmitted this passion to everyone who knew him,” Bach said . “His joy in sport was infectious.

He was an accomplished President, helping to modernise and transform the IOC. He will be remembered particularly for championing youth sport and for inaugurating the Youth Olympic Games. He was also a fierce proponent of clean sport, and fought tirelessly against the evils of doping.

“The entire Olympic Movement will deeply mourn the loss of a great friend and a passionate fan of sport.”

The IOC confirmed that as a mark of respect, the Olympic flag will be flown at half-mast for five days at Olympic House, at the Olympic Museum, and at all IOC properties.

