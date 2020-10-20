The Kremlin on Tuesday denied allegations that Russia had sought to disrupt next year's Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo through hacking efforts.

Britain and the United States on Monday condemned what they said were a litany of malicious cyberattacks orchestrated by Russian military intelligence.

"Russia has never carried out any hacking activities against the Olympics," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

