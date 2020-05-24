Olympics

London 2012 remembered: Vote for your favourite moment, top star, GB hero

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Greg Rutherford, Jessica Ennis and Mo Farah - London 2012

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

We take a nostalgic look back at the London 2012 Olympics and ask you to vote on a number of categories from your memories of the Games.

Eurosport is giving sports fans the opportunity to relive and share the feelings of elation and joy that brought the country together in a way rarely seen or experienced before with its Return to London 2012 programming.

Screened daily between 24-31 May on Eurosport 2 Return to London 2012 will be dedicated to showcasing the historic moments from Team GB’s record-breaking Olympic success at the London 2012 Olympic Games, featuring a special daily highlights show.

Play Icon
Olympics

#Returnto2012 – Mr Bean steals the show at Opening Ceremony

21/05/2020 AT 11:42
  • Wiggins, Farah, Adlington, Rutherford & more join Eurosport for week-long London 2012 celebration

The eight-episode series will look back at the best of the London 2012 Olympic Games, telling the incredible tales of Team GB’s stars through the eyes of the athletes themselves.

Play Icon
WATCH

Return to London: Relive the key moments from London 2012 with the stars who were there

00:00:15

Have your say

It is time for you to vote on a number of categories from your memories of the London 2012 Games...

Who was the biggest star of the Games?

Poll
Who was the biggest star of the Games?
Michael Phelps
Usain Bolt
Missy Franklin
Jessica Ennis
Mo Farah
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce
Gabby Douglas
Bradley Wiggins

Which GB athlete achieved the greatest feat?

Poll
Which GB athlete achieved the greatest feat?
Jessica Ennis
Mo Farah
Bradley Wiggins
Chris Hoy
Laura Kenny
Charlotte Dujardin
Andy Murray
Victoria Pendleton
Jason Kenny

What was your favourite memory of the Games?

Poll
What was your favourite memory of the Games?
Bolt winning men's 100m final
Ennis clinching heptathlon gold
Opening ceremony
Closing ceremony
GB dominating in the velodrome
Olympic Stadium bell being rung by Wiggins
Team GB entering the Olympic Stadium with flag
Farah winning gold to cap Super Saturday

What was your favourite moment of the Opening Ceremony?

Poll
What was your favourite moment of the Opening Ceremony?
Team GB entering the Olympic Stadium with flag
Olympic Stadium bell being rung by Wiggins
Olympic cauldron being lit by seven teenagers
Redgrave jogging into stadium with Olympic torch
'The Queen' parachutes into Olympic Stadium
Mr Bean joining London Symphony Orchestra
Olympic rings set ablaze
Kenneth Branagh playing Isambard Kingdom Brunel

Schedule

  • Sunday 24th May will see Eurosport 1 screen the widely acclaimed Opening Ceremony from the Olympic Stadium.
  • Monday 25th May will focus on cycling with Sir Bradley Wiggins, Joanna Rowsell, Lizzie Deignan and six-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Chris Hoy covering the unprecedented Team GB successes on the road and in the velodrome.
  • Tuesday 26th May will see Tom Daley join the team to review his medal-winning performance in diving while Adam Peaty – ear-marked as a future prospect back in 2012 - and double Olympic gold medallist Rebecca Adlington will reflect on the big stories of the Games from the pool.
  • Wednesday 27th May will feature gymnasts Max Whitlock, Beth Tweddle and Kristian Thomas looking back on a Games that saw Team GB secure four medals for the first time in a single Olympics and kick-start a golden era for the sport in the UK.
  • Thursday 28th May will see rower Helen Glover, winner of the first Team GB gold of the Games, as well as five-time Olympic medallist Kath Grainger and Men’s Eight medallist Greg Searle, discussing the memorable moments from Eton Dorney.
  • Friday 29th May focuses on combat sports with boxing star Anthony Agogo discussing his and Team GB’s impressive performances in the ring, while medal-winning pair Jade Jones and Gemma Gibbons reflect on their taekwondo and judo successes respectively.
  • Saturday 30th May will give viewers the chance to relive the iconic night of the games – known ever since as Super Saturday. On a memorable night at the Olympic Stadium, Team GB secured three gold medals with Greg Rutherford, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill and Sir Mo Farah all topping the podium. Greg and Mo will look back on the historic evening and discuss some of the other seminal moments.
  • Sunday 31st May will see the week come to a close with Boyle’s equally impressive Closing Ceremony to book-end a celebratory period in the country’s sporting history.
Olympics

IOC chief Bach says Games would be cancelled if not held in 2021

21/05/2020 AT 10:13
Play Icon
Olympics

#Returnto2012 – Olympic Cauldron is lit in London by next generation

19/05/2020 AT 15:27
Related Topics
Olympics
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Olympics

IOC chief Bach says Games would be cancelled if not held in 2021

21/05/2020 AT 10:13
Tokyo 2020

IOC expect cost of postponed Olympics to hit $800m

14/05/2020 AT 16:18
Olympics

#Returnto2012: Wiggins, Farah, Adlington, Rutherford head up week-long celebration

11/05/2020 AT 09:51
Olympics

IOC's Coates says Tokyo Games not contingent on COVID-19 vaccine

29/04/2020 AT 06:07

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Olympics

#Returnto2012 – Mr Bean steals the show at Opening Ceremony

00:05:42
Play Icon
Play Icon
Olympics

#Returnto2012 – Olympic Cauldron is lit in London by next generation

00:09:34
Play Icon
Play Icon
Olympics

#Returnto2012 – James Bond escorts the Queen to Opening Ceremony

00:06:20
Play Icon
Play Icon
Olympics

‘I don’t care what people think of my size or my time’ - Ragen Chastain

00:00:59
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:54
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Toni Nadal explains what makes Rafa's forehand so unique and special

22/05/2020 AT 09:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

21/05/2020 AT 10:27
Play Icon
World Cup

Sterling axed? England ‘let slip starting XI for Panama’ as notes snapped

21/06/2018 AT 10:10
Football

The Warm-Up: Chastened champions, El Clasico, Jonjo Shelvey’s head goes

14/08/2017 AT 06:32
Premier League

Premier League is world's richest league, but poverty of the football cannot be disguised

12/08/2017 AT 06:38
Play Icon
Tennis

Rafa Nadal special: Experts explain secrets of his greatness

21/05/2020 AT 09:18
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: The secrets to stringing Rafa's rackets

20/05/2020 AT 15:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
World Championships

Taylor leaps to third triple jump world title

10/08/2017 AT 21:00
Germany Rally

Latvala: Lappi not ready for World Championship title

10/08/2017 AT 10:16
WTA Toronto

Konta suffers shock defeat in Rogers Cup second round

10/08/2017 AT 05:54
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleIOC chief Bach says Games would be cancelled if not held in 2021
Next articleLyon boss calls French League's halt to Ligue 1 'stupid'