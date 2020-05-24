We take a nostalgic look back at the London 2012 Olympics and ask you to vote on a number of categories from your memories of the Games.

Eurosport is giving sports fans the opportunity to relive and share the feelings of elation and joy that brought the country together in a way rarely seen or experienced before with its Return to London 2012 programming.

Screened daily between 24-31 May on Eurosport 2 Return to London 2012 will be dedicated to showcasing the historic moments from Team GB’s record-breaking Olympic success at the London 2012 Olympic Games, featuring a special daily highlights show.

Play Icon

Olympics #Returnto2012 – Mr Bean steals the show at Opening Ceremony 21/05/2020 AT 11:42

The eight-episode series will look back at the best of the London 2012 Olympic Games, telling the incredible tales of Team GB’s stars through the eyes of the athletes themselves.

Play Icon WATCH Return to London: Relive the key moments from London 2012 with the stars who were there 00:00:15

Have your say

It is time for you to vote on a number of categories from your memories of the London 2012 Games...

Who was the biggest star of the Games?

Poll Who was the biggest star of the Games? Michael Phelps Usain Bolt Missy Franklin Jessica Ennis Mo Farah Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Gabby Douglas Bradley Wiggins

Which GB athlete achieved the greatest feat?

Poll Which GB athlete achieved the greatest feat? Jessica Ennis Mo Farah Bradley Wiggins Chris Hoy Laura Kenny Charlotte Dujardin Andy Murray Victoria Pendleton Jason Kenny

What was your favourite memory of the Games?

Poll What was your favourite memory of the Games? Bolt winning men's 100m final Ennis clinching heptathlon gold Opening ceremony Closing ceremony GB dominating in the velodrome Olympic Stadium bell being rung by Wiggins Team GB entering the Olympic Stadium with flag Farah winning gold to cap Super Saturday

What was your favourite moment of the Opening Ceremony?

Poll What was your favourite moment of the Opening Ceremony? Team GB entering the Olympic Stadium with flag Olympic Stadium bell being rung by Wiggins Olympic cauldron being lit by seven teenagers Redgrave jogging into stadium with Olympic torch 'The Queen' parachutes into Olympic Stadium Mr Bean joining London Symphony Orchestra Olympic rings set ablaze Kenneth Branagh playing Isambard Kingdom Brunel

Schedule

Sunday 24th May will see Eurosport 1 screen the widely acclaimed Opening Ceremony from the Olympic Stadium.

Monday 25th May will focus on cycling with Sir Bradley Wiggins, Joanna Rowsell, Lizzie Deignan and six-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Chris Hoy covering the unprecedented Team GB successes on the road and in the velodrome.

Tuesday 26th May will see Tom Daley join the team to review his medal-winning performance in diving while Adam Peaty – ear-marked as a future prospect back in 2012 - and double Olympic gold medallist Rebecca Adlington will reflect on the big stories of the Games from the pool.

Wednesday 27th May will feature gymnasts Max Whitlock, Beth Tweddle and Kristian Thomas looking back on a Games that saw Team GB secure four medals for the first time in a single Olympics and kick-start a golden era for the sport in the UK.

Thursday 28th May will see rower Helen Glover, winner of the first Team GB gold of the Games, as well as five-time Olympic medallist Kath Grainger and Men’s Eight medallist Greg Searle, discussing the memorable moments from Eton Dorney.

Friday 29th May focuses on combat sports with boxing star Anthony Agogo discussing his and Team GB’s impressive performances in the ring, while medal-winning pair Jade Jones and Gemma Gibbons reflect on their taekwondo and judo successes respectively.

Saturday 30th May will give viewers the chance to relive the iconic night of the games – known ever since as Super Saturday. On a memorable night at the Olympic Stadium, Team GB secured three gold medals with Greg Rutherford, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill and Sir Mo Farah all topping the podium. Greg and Mo will look back on the historic evening and discuss some of the other seminal moments.

Sunday 31st May will see the week come to a close with Boyle’s equally impressive Closing Ceremony to book-end a celebratory period in the country’s sporting history.

Olympics IOC chief Bach says Games would be cancelled if not held in 2021 21/05/2020 AT 10:13

Play Icon