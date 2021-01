Olympics

‘My concern isn't the athletes’ - Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka weighs in on Olympic Games debate

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka says she would be happy to quarantine for two weeks to play in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but was wary that concerns remain among her compatriots about the safety of quarantining thousands of athletes and staff for the event.

