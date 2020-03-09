The Greek Olympic Committee made the announcement today as the virus continues to spread across much Europe.

"The Lighting Ceremony of the Olympic Flame will be held without the presence of spectators and will be attended by only 100 accredited guests from the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee”, an official statement read.

The Flame is due to be lit on Friday.

"The dress rehearsal on March 11 will be closed to the public and to the journalists.

"The media accreditations will be extremely limited."

The coronavirus outbreak is causing havoc in the build-up to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, with qualification tournaments being postponed or cancelled as a result.

Travel restrictions have been put in place by dozens of countries, while large gatherings have been banned in several, especially in Europe in recent days.

The lighting ceremony will follow Serie A football matches, among other sporting events, in being closed to the public.

Greece has more than 70 confirmed coronavirus cases.