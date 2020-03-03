The striker was one of three over-23 players that featured as Brazil won Olympic gold on home soil in Rio in 2016, and converted the winning penalty in a shoot-out victory over Germany in the final.

The victory went some small way towards healing the wounds inflicted when the senior team lost 7-1 to the same opponent in the 2014 World Cup two years before.

And now the CFB will seek the permission of French champions PSG for Brazilian football's talisman to compete in Tokyo as they look to retain their crown.

The Ligue 1 side are under no obligation to release their star man as the Olympic football tournament is not classified by FIFA as an official tournament.

But Rogerio Caboclo, President of the CBF, has already entered into talks to try and arrange a deal with the Qatari-owned club.

Participation would mean a crowded summer for the world's most expensive player. He is expected to take part in the Copa America in Colombia and Argentina, with the final of South America's showpiece competition set to be held just 10 days before the start of the Olympics tournament.