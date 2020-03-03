Eurosport
Brazil to seek PSG permission for Neymar to compete at Tokyo 2020
The Brazilian Football Federation will seek the permission of Paris Saint Germain for Neymar to captain the national team as they look to defend their title at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
- Eurosport is the only place to experience every moment, every athlete, and every medal from the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
The striker was one of three over-23 players that featured as Brazil won Olympic gold on home soil in Rio in 2016, and converted the winning penalty in a shoot-out victory over Germany in the final.
The victory went some small way towards healing the wounds inflicted when the senior team lost 7-1 to the same opponent in the 2014 World Cup two years before.
And now the CFB will seek the permission of French champions PSG for Brazilian football's talisman to compete in Tokyo as they look to retain their crown.
The Ligue 1 side are under no obligation to release their star man as the Olympic football tournament is not classified by FIFA as an official tournament.
But Rogerio Caboclo, President of the CBF, has already entered into talks to try and arrange a deal with the Qatari-owned club.
Participation would mean a crowded summer for the world's most expensive player. He is expected to take part in the Copa America in Colombia and Argentina, with the final of South America's showpiece competition set to be held just 10 days before the start of the Olympics tournament.