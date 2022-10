Olympics

Legends live on – Derartu Tulu and the 10,000m final for all of Africa

Ethiopia’s Derartu Tulu made history at Barcelona 1992, becoming the first black African woman to strike gold at an Olympic Games. Tulu and South Africa’s silver medallist Elana Meyer then went on a symbolic lap of honour, just as the final steps were being taken to end Apartheid in SA. “Elena being white and me being black, that moment symbolized the reconciliation of our peoples.”

00:02:35, 19/09/2021 at 08:58