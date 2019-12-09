WADA’s executive committee have hit Russia with a four-year blanket ban across all major sporting events after the nation’s Anti-Doping Agency (Rusada) were declared non-compliant during investigations in January 2019.

The Russia flag and anthem will not be allowed at Tokyo 2020, although athletes who can prove they are not affected by the doping scandal will be able to compete under a neutral flag.

The news of Russia’s expulsion will have dramatic implications on the overall medals table at the upcoming Olympics, with Great Britain one of several National Olympic Committees (NOCs) tipped to pick up more gold medals in their absence. Gracenote’s Virtual Medal Table predicts Team GB to secure 19 gold medals next summer, with Men’s Welterweight boxer Pat McCormack elevated to top spot if Russia’s ban is upheld.

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total United States 53 37 36 126 China 44 24 22 90 Japan 33 24 8 65 Great Britain 19 8 17 44 Australia 17 15 12 44 Netherlands 14 10 20 44 France 9 12 20 41 Italy 10 8 20 38 Germany 9 13 13 35 Korea 10 14 6 30

Team GB is now backed to bring home a total of 44 medals, although this is still well short of UK Sport’s target of between 54 and 92 – set in February last year.

There are 24 Russian athletes currently predicted to win golds in Tokyo, and the biggest beneficiaries from the WADA ban are expected to be the United States who are set to pick up four more gold medals.

Two wins in swimming and a further two in freestyle wrestling would take their overall total to 126, leaving them well clear of the competition at the top of the table. China are predicted to secure two more golds in artistic gymnastics and another in shooting while host nation Japan are also now backed to take top spot in artistic swimming, rhythmic gymnastics and swimming events.

In addition to the USA, China, Japan and the UK, 13 other countries should benefit with an unexpected gold medal in Russia’s absence. The USA are forecast to win seven more medals in total while Italy will pick up six and Ukraine will take home five more, although this data does not take into account Russian competitors who would take part as Authorised Neutral Athletes. The Virtual Medal Table is dynamic and considers events as they take place, meaning there is plenty of opportunity for change between now and when the Games officially begin.

Ben Pringle