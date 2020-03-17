Both secured their place on the plane with victories in their Round of 16 contests at the Boxing Road to Tokyo event, while there was also a victory for Lewis Richardson in his opening bout in a successful night for Great Britain on Monday night.

It will be Yafai's second trip to the Olympics after he competed for GB at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, and the 27-year-old secured his place for this summer's event by beating Russian Rasul Saliev in a unanimous decision.

“I always give my best and today, I showed that", Yafai said, "I’m buzzing to come out with the win and my ticket to Tokyo 2020.

“I was confident I was going to do that to him. He was decent but I knew he wouldn’t keep up with my pressure. When I’m in there I don’t care, I’ve just got to win. Try anything I can, and just give it my best and end it on a good note and qualify.”

23-year-old McGrail followed in Yafai's footsteps shortly after when he overcame Czech Republic's Kevin Godla, also via a unanimous decision, to qualify for his first Olympics.

Yafai has a 2017 European Championships silver medal and 2018 Commonwealth Games goal medal to his name while McGrail achieved bronze at the 2019 World Championships.

“I’ve been saying I’m going to the Olympics, but at the back of your mind you haven’t got your ticket – until now," said McGrail.

“It’s a proud moment for me and my family but I know I still have a job to do when I’m there.

“I’ve got a medal at every major Championships and Tokyo is another chance to do that.

“Me and Galal have had some luck as we have qualified already and now a little bit of pressure is off now we know we’re going to be at the Olympics.”

Monday's action was the last before a suspension of the event due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak that is forcing the cancellation of events across sport and beyond.