Georgie Harland will become Team GB's first female Chef de Mission for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The 2004 Olympic bronze medallist has been a Sport Engagement Manager at the British Olympic Association (BOA) for nearly ten years.

She replaces Mike Hay, who led the team at Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018.

"I am so honoured to have been asked to take the role of Chef de Mission for Beijing 2022," she said.

"I have a deep passion for the Olympic Movement and all it encompasses, and so outside of representing your country as an athlete, which I have been fortunate enough to do, this is the next best thing.

"Being named as Chef de Mission is a privilege, and I will give everything I can to the role on behalf of all of our winter athletes and sports.

"The growth and development of Team GB as a winter nation is incredibly exciting, and Team GB’s record-breaking performances in Sochi and PyeongChang are testament to this.

I am very much looking forward to the journey to Beijing in 2022 and making it a memorable and successful experience for our athletes and the broader team.

The Beijing Winter Olympics are scheduled to take place on February 4-20 2022.

