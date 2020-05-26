Rio Olympic champion Adam Peaty says the achievements of Tom Daley and Rebecca Adlington at the London 2012 Olympics inspired him in his own career more than anything else.

The 25-year-old is the 2016 Olympic Champion and an eight-time World Champion, twelve-time European Champion and a three-time Commonwealth Champion.

Peaty's first senior event was in 2013 and went on to win gold at Rio de Janeiro three years later.

But he says it was the events which unfolded at London 2012, where Daley and Adlington both won bronze medals, that he drew the most inspiration for his own career from as a 17-year-old.

"100% it inspired me the most I’ve ever been inspired," he exclusively told Eurosport as part of the Return to London 2012 series. Watch at 2pm on Tuesday as he joins Tom Daley and Rebecca Adlington in discussion with Orla Chennaoui.

"I still use that opening ceremony for a little bit of inspiration today, and obviously the performance that happened there.

"It was just amazing; the show that we put on was the best on Earth really and for me as an outsider.

"I’m very jealous that those two (Adlington/Daley) got to experience it and I wish I somehow could experience what it would have been like to walk out to a home crowd with them all cheering.

"I was two years too young but that kind of stuff happens all the time and that’s sport.

But I guess it’s one of the biggest contributions to my success in terms of the inspiration [it gave me].

