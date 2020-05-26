Olympics

#Returnto2012 - Peaty: London Olympics 'the most I've ever been inspired'

Great Britain's Adam Peaty after winning his 100m breaststroke semi-final at Rio 2016

Image credit: Reuters

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Rio Olympic champion Adam Peaty says the achievements of Tom Daley and Rebecca Adlington at the London 2012 Olympics inspired him in his own career more than anything else.

The 25-year-old is the 2016 Olympic Champion and an eight-time World Champion, twelve-time European Champion and a three-time Commonwealth Champion.

Peaty's first senior event was in 2013 and went on to win gold at Rio de Janeiro three years later.

But he says it was the events which unfolded at London 2012, where Daley and Adlington both won bronze medals, that he drew the most inspiration for his own career from as a 17-year-old.

"100% it inspired me the most I’ve ever been inspired," he exclusively told Eurosport as part of the Return to London 2012 series. Watch at 2pm on Tuesday as he joins Tom Daley and Rebecca Adlington in discussion with Orla Chennaoui.

"I still use that opening ceremony for a little bit of inspiration today, and obviously the performance that happened there.

"It was just amazing; the show that we put on was the best on Earth really and for me as an outsider.

WATCH

#Returnto2012 – Rebecca Adlington takes second bronze

00:01:54

"I’m very jealous that those two (Adlington/Daley) got to experience it and I wish I somehow could experience what it would have been like to walk out to a home crowd with them all cheering.

"I was two years too young but that kind of stuff happens all the time and that’s sport.

But I guess it’s one of the biggest contributions to my success in terms of the inspiration [it gave me].

#Returnto2012

#Returnto2012 - Looking back on an iconic opening ceremony

00:03:22

You can watch Return to London 2012 from May 24-31 on Eurosport 2. The Opening Ceremony is live on Sunday at 4pm, and from Monday to Saturday we will have daily shows involving some of the biggest names from the Games.

Sunday 24th May (4pm) will see Eurosport 2 screen the widely acclaimed Opening Ceremony from the Olympic Stadium.

Monday 25th May (2pm and 4pm) will focus on cycling with Sir Bradley Wiggins and Lizzie Deignan discussing road cycling before six-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Chris Hoy and Jo Rowsell review the unprecedented Team GB successes in the velodrome.

Tuesday 26th May (2pm, replayed at 7pm) will see Tom Daley join the team to review his medal-winning performance in diving whilst Adam Peaty – ear-marked as a future prospect back in 2012 - and double Olympic gold medallist Rebecca Adlington will reflect on the big stories of the Games from the pool.

Wednesday 27th May (2pm, replayed at 7pm) will feature gymnasts Max Whitlock, Beth Tweddle and Kristian Thomas looking back on a Games that saw Team GB secure four medals for the first time in a single Olympics and kick-start a golden era for the sport in the UK.

Thursday 28th May (2pm, replayed at 7pm) will see rower Helen Glover, winner of the first Team GB gold of the Games, as well as five-time Olympic medallist Kath Grainger and Men’s Eight medallist Greg Searle, discussing the memorable moments from Eton Dorney.

Friday 29th May (2pm, replayed at 7pm) focuses on combat sports with boxing star Anthony Agogo discussing his and Team GB’s impressive performances in the ring, whilst medal-winning pair Jade Jones and Gemma Gibbons reflect on their taekwondo and judo successes respectively.

Saturday 30th May (2pm, replayed at 7pm) will give viewers the chance to relive the iconic night of the games – known ever since as Super Saturday. On a memorable night at the Olympic Stadium, Team GB secured three gold medals with Greg Rutherford, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill and Sir Mo Farah all topping the podium. Greg and Mo will look back on the historic evening and discuss some of the other seminal moments. Seb Coe and Tony Minichiello also join the chat.

Sunday 31st May (midnight) will see the week come to a close with Boyle’s equally impressive Closing Ceremony to book-end a celebratory period in the country’s sporting history.

