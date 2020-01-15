The 20-year-old was the youngest Team GB medallist at Rio 2016 when winning bronze in the floor exercise.

Tinkler retires as Britain’s second most successful female gymnast after Beth Tweddle.

As well as winning bronze at the 2015 World Championships, Tinkler claimed eight English titles, 10 British titles, four Youth Olympic medals and three European medals.

“When one door closes, another one opens,” said Tinkler.

“Thank you to the gymnastics community, you’ve been my whole life and this is not goodbye.

" In the short term, I’m excited to try new opportunities, especially in an Olympic year like this one where I know Team GB will again capture the nation’s attention by delivering a fantastic performance in Tokyo. "