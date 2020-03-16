The six day tour was set to begin on Friday, and takes place before the official torch relay begins on March 26. It will visit locations in Miyagi, Iwate and Fukushima prefectures, the areas hardest hit by the disaster.

The number of coronavirus infections in Japan rose to 1,484 on Sunday, including 697 from a cruise ship, the Diamond Princess, and 14 returnees on charter flights from China. Deaths in Japan related to the virus stand at 29.

Relay organisers said on Monday that "the main displays of the Olympic Flame will be staged largely as planned" but that certain elements, including the welcoming event with children on Friday and various other ceremonies have been cancelled.

Organisers have been keen to label Tokyo 2020 as the 'Reconstruction Olympics' as a symbol of Japan's recovery from the disaster.